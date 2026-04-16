Stocks Rally to Record High on Iran, Dollar Slips: Markets Wrap

7 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Global equities climbed to a new all-time high as investors piled back into stocks on signs the US and Iran may extend a ceasefire, helping markets unwind war-driven risk premiums.

The MSCI All Country World Index — the broadest measure of global shares — rose 0.3% to a record, and headed for a 10th day of gains. That’s the longest winning streak since September. Asian shares rose 1.3% to almost erase their war-driven losses, as optimism over a potential US-Iran ceasefire and strong US corporate earnings lifted sentiment.

Asian shares rallied after Wall Street gauges also closed at record highs with traders betting a de-escalation of the Middle East conflict will push down oil prices and boost economic growth. Equity-index futures indicated the rally will continue to Europe.

Helping sentiment, global crude benchmark Brent held around $95 a barrel, well below last month’s peak of nearly $120. As Middle East tensions cooled, the dollar — which emerged as the haven of choice during the conflict — weakened, with the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index set for a ninth day of declines, its longest losing streak since December 2006.

Investors have returned to equities despite lingering uncertainty over the war’s trajectory, as expectations grow that the US and Iran will continue negotiations and work toward reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Renewed enthusiasm for technology stocks has helped drive a sharp reversal from last month’s selloff, which pushed several gauges into technical correction.

“Traders across Asia are clinging tightly to the hope that a new round of US-Iran peace talks will materialize in the coming days,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade. “The sight of oil trading at sub-$100 levels and hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough are combining to breathe life back into equities.”

The US and Iran are considering extending their ceasefire that ends on Tuesday by another two weeks to allow more time to negotiate a peace agreement, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Mediators between the two sides are trying to set up technical talks to resolve the most contentious issues, said the person, who asked not to be named discussing sensitive matters. Those include reopening the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s nuclear enrichment.

What Bloomberg Strategists Say…

“The major equity indexes across Asia are enjoying another buoyant session with investors switching focus back to the earnings power of major companies, as the war in Iran moves into the background. Moreover, the friction between short-term inflation pressures and medium-term economic growth risks is keeping bond yield curves in a holding pattern, which is another positive input into stocks.”

— Mark Cranfield, MLIV. For full analysis, click here.

Elsewhere, gold rose 0.6% to about $4,820 an ounce, while silver jumped 1.5% to about $80 an ounce. Treasuries advanced, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year falling one basis point to 4.27% as lower oil prices eased concern about quicker inflation.

The Australian dollar advanced to the highest since June 2022 amid broad weakness in the greenback. The yen strengthened after Japan’s top currency official Atsushi Mimura said that Japan and the US confirmed they would work on foreign exchange. Shares in China held gains after a report showed economic growth rebounded more than expected in the first quarter.

“Markets are just returning back to pre-war flows and positioning as market has looked past the war and moved on from conflict despite not being resolved,” said Matthew Haupt, a portfolio manager at Wilson Asset Management. “From here we need new news for direction to go higher as this systematic buying is largely done.”

Meanwhile on Wall Street, technology stocks led the gains after having lagged for much of the year. The S&P 500 Index has climbed in 10 of the past 11 sessions, while the Nasdaq 100 Index rose for an 11th consecutive day on Wednesday — the longest winning streak since December 2019.

Also helping the sentiment was strong earnings. Bank of America Corp. and Morgan Stanley rose as their equity traders posted strong revenue beats.

The prospect of renewed negotiations has helped sustain a broader risk-on tone across markets. Emerging-market stocks extended gains with the MSCI Emerging Markets Index climbing 1% on Thursday.

Benchmarks in Singapore and Taiwan, as well as the MSCI Latin America Index, have all reversed losses that came after the US and Israel attacked Iran. China’s CSI 300 Index joined that list on Wednesday. Also, Taiwan overtook the UK in stock market value as the island’s tech firms regained favor amid hopes for further de-escalation in the Iran war.

“North Asia, EM Europe and Latin America have led the relief rally, while oil-importing parts of Asean and India have lagged,” Goldman Sachs analysts including Kamakshya Trivedi wrote in a report.

Corporate News:

The Trump administration wants automakers and other American manufacturers to play a larger role in weapons production. Senior defense officials have held talks about producing weapons and other military supplies with the top executives of companies including General Motors and Ford, the Wall Street Journal reported. Jane Street Group has taken an additional $1 billion stake in AI cloud services provider CoreWeave Inc. and plans to spend about $6 billion on the company’s technology offerings. Four of the six largest US banks reduced their headcount during the first three months of the year, with Wells Fargo & Co. leading the way with more than 4,000 cuts, while JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley added staff. Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. is planning to expand its footprint in critical minerals and strengthen supply-chain security. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 12:44 p.m. Tokyo time Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) rose 2% Japan’s Topix rose 1.2% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.3% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.4% The Shanghai Composite rose 0.5% Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1% The euro rose 0.1% to $1.1815 The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 158.61 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8151 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $74,993.51 Ether fell 0.1% to $2,361.03 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.27% Japan’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.415% Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.96% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $91.63 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.6% to $4,820.59 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Toby Alder.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.