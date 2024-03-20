Stocks Range-Bound Ahead of Fed Meet, Yen Falls: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks in Asia were mixed after US equities touched fresh peaks ahead of the Federal Reserve’s decision, with eyes on the future pace of rate cuts. The yen extended its decline.

Chinese equities gained as the country’s banks kept their benchmark lending rates unchanged. Focus is on a slew of key earnings including from Tencent Holdings Ltd. Australian shares slipped while Japanese markets were closed for a holiday.

European futures fell alongside US contracts, paring Tuesday gains on Wall Street when the “Magnificent Seven” cohort of tech megacaps staged a rebound. Nvidia Corp.’s new chips helped support the rally, while in Asia, reports that the company was looking to buy Samsung Electronics Co.’s memory chips sent the South Korean market higher.

Gains for Chinese equities reflected “a base forming,” around the beaten-down market on signs of government support this year, Audrey Goh, head of asset allocation at Standard Chartered Wealth Management, told Bloomberg TV. “We need a bit more in terms of policy support from the government to entice investors back,” she said.

Traders have stepped up short Treasury bets ahead of the Fed’s decision due later Wednesday, when the central bank is expected to hold rates steady for a fifth consecutive meeting. Asia trading in Treasuries is closed Wednesday given the holiday in Japan.

The Bloomberg dollar index advanced for the fifth session, extending a nascent rebound that has emerged as traders recalibrate Fed bets. The yen fell against the euro and the dollar on speculation the Bank of Japan will keep its monetary policy accommodative even after it ended the world’s last negative-interest-rate policy on Tuesday.

The summary of the Fed’s economic projections will reveal whether still-robust data are giving officials cause to dial back intentions to cut rates — or if their outlook for three reductions this year remains on track despite inflation remaining above the Fed’s 2% target.

“You don’t necessarily have to wait to get to 2% before you can start removing some of the restrictive policy,” said Michael Buchanan, co-chief investment officer for Western Asset Management Company LLC, who anticipates three cuts in 2024. “We think the first cut will be in June,” Buchanan said.

Hawkish commentary from the Fed will add further support to the recent rise in yields and the dollar, according to Win Thin and Elias Haddad at Brown Brothers Harriman. “If Jerome Powell can stick to the hawkish script, the message will remain consistent and market reaction will likely be limited. If he veers from the script and delivers a dovish tilt, then market reaction will likely be quite violent.”

In addition to hints about upcoming policy moves, the Fed will also begin in-depth discussions about its balance sheet this week, including when and how to slow the pace at which the central bank drains excess cash from the financial system.

In other key news, the US is considering blacklisting Chinese semiconductor firms linked to Huawei Technologies Co. after the company’s unexpected chip breakthrough last year, people familiar with the matter said.

China’s property-debt crisis has entered a new stage, as tensions have increasingly shifted to developers’ court battles with creditors over debt restructuring plans. There is “no quick fix” for China’s housing woes and global investors need to see a resolution before they deploy capital in the sector again, according to Kei Chua, a partner of Bain Capital, speaking at Bloomberg’s China Credit Forum in Hong Kong.

Elsewhere, export data in Taiwan and a monetary policy decision in Indonesia are due. Oil steadied after a two-day gain as an industry group flagged a fall in US crude stockpiles, while gold traded in a narrow band ahead of the Fed. Bitcoin fell against the dollar for a third session in a further retreat from its recent highs and traded at around $62,000.

Key events this week:

Eurozone consumer confidence, Wednesday

Fed rate decision; Chair Jerome Powell holds news conference, Wednesday

Reddit’s IPO, Wednesday

ECB’s Christine Lagarde speaks, Wednesday

Eurozone S&P Global Services PMI, S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Thursday

Bank of England rate decision, Thursday

US Conference Board leading index, existing home sales, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Nike, FedEx earnings, Thursday

Japan CPI, Friday

Germany IFO business climate, Friday

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks, Friday

ECB’s Robert Holzmann and Philip Lane speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 2:07 p.m. Tokyo time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.1%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.1%

The Shanghai Composite rose 0.4%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0867

The Japanese yen fell 0.4% to 151.44 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2126 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 3.7% to $61,421.08

Ether fell 4.8% to $3,120.34

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.05%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3% to $83.21 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

