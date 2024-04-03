Stocks Rebound After Data With Eyes on Powell: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — The stock market rebounded as the latest set of economic data did little to alter bets the Federal Reserve will deliver rate cuts this year, following recent concern that the central bank would delay policy easing.

As traders awaited more clues on the Fed’s next steps from Jerome Powell, a report showing a slowdown in US services was enough to halt a two-day slide in equities. Stocks fell earlier in the session after separate data continued to underscore labor-market tightness. Treasuries pared losses after benchmark 10-year yields hit fresh 2024 highs.

“We expect more of a market consolidation instead of a correction,” said Yung-Yu Ma at BMO Wealth Management. “The stock market doesn’t need Fed rate cuts or even falling inflation, but it’s also not in a robust position to quickly digest risks that could arise from accelerating inflation, increasing geopolitical shocks to oil prices, or rising long-term interest rates.”

The S&P 500 hovered near 5,200 after seeing its biggest drop in about a month. Meta Platforms Inc. led gains in megacaps, while Intel Corp. weighed on chipmakers after saying losses have deepened at the chipmaker’s factory network Treasury 10-year yields advanced five basis points to 4.40%.

Traders have already gotten burned trying to anticipate when central bankers would pivot to easing as sticky inflation led authorities to keep rates elevated. Late last year, for example, markets were betting on six Fed cuts in 2024. Fast forward, and investors are even doubting whether the Fed will be able to deliver on its projection of three total reductions by year-end.

“Expect some churning in the market over the coming quarters with mixed data and a question on how long the Fed intends to pause,” said Victoria Fernandez at Crossmark Global Investments.

While the second quarter has begun with more lackluster market performance for both equities and bonds, that does not undermine our expectation of positive returns for balanced portfolios in our base case and optimistic scenarios for 2024, according to Solita Marcelli at UBS Global Wealth Management.

“Our base case remains for a benign outcome for markets — with inflation resuming its downward trajectory while growth moderates, allowing policymakers to cut rates, she noted.

The Fed could risk losing its credibility if it cuts interest rates too soon, according to Eric Veiel, chief investment officer and head of global investments at T. Rowe Price Group Inc.

“Jerome Powell said very early on he is a student of what happened in the seventies,” he said on Bloomberg Television Tuesday. “If they go ahead and start cutting now, I think they are in danger of making the same mistake.”

In the 1970s, the central bank was too quick off the mark in easing policy before inflation was truly vanquished. That’s an error that even Paul Volcker – widely considered the greatest US central banker – committed in 1980 as the economy weakened, only to reverse course later and drive the US into a deeper downturn.

“We still expect the Fed to start normalizing policy at midyear,” said Tiffany Wilding and Andrew Balls at Pacific Investment Management Co. “However, the Fed’s subsequent rate-cutting path could be more gradual.”

Corporate Highlights:

Walt Disney Co. and Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger are poised to triumph over Nelson Peltz’s Trian Fund Management in a costly, months-long proxy battle, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

With more than 60% of the votes counted, Vanguard Group Inc. is backing Disney’s slate of board nominees at a much-anticipated meeting set for Wednesday, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Key events this week:

Eurozone S&P Global Services PMI, PPI, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Challenger job cuts, Thursday

Fed’s Loretta Mester, Alberto Musalem, Thomas Barkin, Patrick Harker, Austan Goolsbee speak, Thursday

European Central Bank publishes account of March rate decision, Thursday

Eurozone retail sales, Friday

US unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, Friday

Fed’s Michelle Bowman, Thomas Barkin and Lorie Logan speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% as of 10:28 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2%

The MSCI World index rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro rose 0.4% to $1.0810

The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.2608

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 151.81 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.7% to $66,834.37

Ether rose 2.7% to $3,359.06

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 4.40%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.42%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.09%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.9% to $85.95 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $2,277.69 an ounce

