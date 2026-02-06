Stocks Rebound After Tech Rout as Bitcoin Climbs: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stocks rebounded after the biggest selloff in months as dip buyers bet that fears tied to artificial-intelligence spending and disruption were overdone. Bitcoin rose as the risk-off tone subsided.

S&P 500 contracts erased declines of as much as 1% to climb 0.3%. Gold and silver found some support at the end of a week that saw investors rushing out of recent favorite trades. Bitcoin bounced more than 4% after sliding to the lowest level since October 2024. In Europe, Stellantis NV slumped 18% on €22 billion ($26 billion) in charges.

Futures for the Nasdaq 100 advanced 0.4% after the index’s biggest three-day slump since April. Amazon.com Inc. slumped 8% in early trading after announcing plans to spend $200 billion this year on AI infrastructure, a sharp increase that outpaced cloud revenue growth.

Investors have been spooked by developments on two fronts: the rollout of models from AI startup Anthropic that threaten to render large swaths of software services redundant, alongside the eye-watering spending plans of tech companies. Four of the biggest tech firms plan to invest around $650 billion this year on data centers and the equipment required to run them.

“This is an opportunity for us as active investors to take the baby that has been thrown out with the bath water, because there’s still names out there that we believe will come out very well,” said Fabiana Fedeli, chief investment officer for equities, multi-asset and sustainability at M&G Investments.

The dollar dipped 0.2%. Treasuries fell, led by the short-end of the curve, sending two-year yields up three basis points to 3.48%.

Corporate Highlights:

Stellantis NV will take roughly €22 billion ($26 billion) in charges linked to a sweeping overhaul of its operations as high costs and muted electric-vehicle sales force the automaker to adjust its strategy. Societe Generale SA launched a €1.46 billion buyback program after posting fourth-quarter profit that beat estimates, as Chief Executive Officer Slawomir Krupa reinforced his pledge to focus on investor payouts. Amazon.com Inc. shares dropped after the company announced plans to spend $200 billion this year on data centers, chips and other equipment, worrying investors that its colossal bet on artificial intelligence may not pay off in the long run. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 9:47 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.4% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was little changed The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2% The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1797 The Japanese yen was little changed at 157.03 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9378 per dollar The British pound rose 0.4% to $1.3580 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 4% to $65,585.26 Ether rose 3.3% to $1,907.83 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.20% Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.83% Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 4.55% Commodities

Brent crude rose 1.4% to $68.49 a barrel Spot gold rose 1.7% to $4,861.49 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

