Stocks Rebound as Trump Tempers Trade Threats: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stocks are set to recoup some losses from Friday’s selloff after President Donald Trump backpedaled on his tariff threats against Beijing, signaling a willingness to negotiate and ease tensions. Gold topped a new all-time high.

S&P 500 futures bounced 1.4% after the benchmark suffered its biggest drop since April. Contracts for the Nasdaq 100 rallied as much as 2.3%. Treasury futures slipped, with cash trading in US bonds suspended for Columbus Day. The dash for gold persisted as the metal breached $4,070 an ounce.

Elsewhere, French bonds held steady as President Emmanuel Macron unveiled a new cabinet to contain a growing political crisis. Silver surged to its highest level in decades amid a historic short squeeze in London. Cryptocurrencies bounced following the weekend’s selloff. The dollar steadied.

Risky assets rebounded as the Trump administration softened its rhetoric toward China, following threats of an additional 100% tariff on the nation’s goods over recently announced export controls. Big selloffs have been rare lately, with the S&P 500 buoyed by optimism over artificial intelligence and prospects for US interest-rate cuts.

“There is a belief emerging that this is mostly negotiating tactics on both sides,” wrote Jim Reid, global head of macro research and thematic strategy at Deutsche Bank AG. “I suspect the market will begin to price in a reasonable probability of a deal once the initial shock fades.”

With valuations still stretched after this year’s breathtaking rally, traders are bracing for some volatility as the earnings season approaches amid lingering trade uncertainty. The impact of corporate results may be amplified as official US economic data remain delayed by the government shutdown, clouding visibility on the path for rate cuts.

As JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Citigroup Inc. prepare to report third-quarter earnings on Tuesday, options on S&P 500 members imply an average 4.7% swing after results, data compiled by Bloomberg show. That’s near July’s level, when the expected move was the largest for an earnings-season kickoff since 2022, using JPMorgan’s release as the starting point.

“For earnings, the focus will remain on the richly-valued areas of the market,” said Geoff Yu, senior macro strategist at BNY. “We’ve seen a more defensive posture take hold and it’s a time for validation and confirmation.”

Corporate News:

European pharmaceutical stocks were broadly flat on Monday, following AstraZeneca Plc’s deal with the Trump administration to lower drug prices in the US in exchange for tariff relief. Lloyds Banking Group Plc said it intends to set aside an additional provision of £800 million ($1.07 billion) to compensate customers who were missold car loans. China Vanke Co.’s recently appointed chairman has resigned from the role, in another blow to the embattled developer facing liquidity challenges. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4% as of 10:28 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures rose 1.4% Nasdaq 100 futures rose 1.9% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.8% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1592 The Japanese yen fell 0.7% to 152.22 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1393 per dollar The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3333 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $115,003.08 Ether rose 0.2% to $4,150.97 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.03% Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 2.63% Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.65% Commodities

Brent crude rose 1.8% to $63.89 a barrel Spot gold rose 1.4% to $4,072.52 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

