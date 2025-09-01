Stocks Rebound Modestly as Testing Month Begins: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US stock futures staged a small rebound from a technology-led selloff, setting a steadier tone as a testing month begins with markets near record highs.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts advanced 0.2%, with cash trading in US stocks and Treasuries closed for the Labor Day holiday. The dollar was little changed.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 rose 0.2%. BAE Systems Plc and Rheinmetall AG led advances in defense shares after the Financial Times reported that Europe is working on detailed plans for potential post-conflict deployments in Ukraine. Asian equities were mixed, with a 19% surge in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. contrasting with a slump in chipmaking shares.

In commodity markets, silver rose above $40 an ounce for the first time since 2011. Gold inched closer to an all-time high as optimism grew for an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve this month.

Wall Street’s rally to all-time highs faces a crucial stretch, with jobs numbers, inflation data and the Fed’s rate call all landing within the next three weeks. The flurry of events will help determine whether stocks can extend gains or lose momentum as traders navigate what is historically the weakest month of the year for US markets.

Tariff tensions and questions over the Fed’s independence are compounding the risks.

“The bar to derail a Fed Rate cut on Sept. 17 appears high,” Deutsche Bank AG economist Peter Sidorov wrote. “But with Fed funds futures now pricing over 140 basis points of easing by the end of 2026, markets are expecting an amount of easing that since the 1980s has only occurred around recessions.”

Evercore ISI strategists led by Julian Emanuel argue that investors shouldn’t be unsettled by a bull-market pullback, projecting a 20% gain in the S&P 500 by the end of 2026. They add that market “scares” are to be expected, and view short-term turbulence as an opportunity to increase exposure.

European bonds weakened broadly, with a week to go before a confidence vote that could topple France’s government. The French-German 10-year spread, a key measure of risk, was little changed at 79 basis points. The gauge closed at 82 on Aug. 27, the highest since January.

“I wouldn’t be surprised to see the spread between Germany and France test 100 basis points,” said Alexandre Baradez, chief market analyst at IG in Paris. “This could encourage further profit selling in European banking stocks, moreover since the European Central Bank seems to be on pause when it comes to rate cuts.”

What Bloomberg Strategists Say…

“A holistic indicator of market-based risks in France is wider than it’s been since June last year when President Macron called a snap election. That’s in contrast to the go-to measure for risk in France, government bond yield spreads with Germany, which are only as wide as they were in November when Michel Barnierresigned as Prime Minister. Spreads only capture one aspect of market-based risk, however.”

—Simon White, Macro Strategist. Click here to read the full analysis

A stronger economic outlook is set to help European equities escape their narrow trading range, according to top Wall Street strategists.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. expects the Stoxx 600 to climb about 2% to 560 by year-end, supported by improving growth prospects, light positioning, and relatively attractive valuations. JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategist Mislav Matejka sees the recent loss of momentum as a “healthy” development.

Elsewhere, Indonesian stocks tumbled the most in nearly five months as political risks flared, with President Prabowo Subianto canceling a China trip after deadly unrest over living costs and inequality. Stress also was evident in the bond market, with yields on the nation’s 10-year government note rising to the highest in almost three weeks.

Corporate News:

Revolut Ltd. has kicked off a process for some employees to sell their shares in the company at a $75 billion valuation. McLaren Racing Ltd., the owner of the Formula One team currently leading the championship, will be valued at more than £3 billion ($4.1 billion) in a stake sale, according to two people familiar with the matter. New World Development Co.’s controlling shareholder, the billionaire Cheng family, is considering injecting capital into the debt-laden builder as early as the end of the year, Bloomberg News has reported. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA called a board meeting on Monday to decide whether to raise its $18 billion bid for rival Mediobanca SpA, Bloomberg News has reported. Equinor ASA said it intends to subscribe for new shares in wind developer Orsted A/S, the first major investor after the Danish government to back the sale. OpenAI is seeking to build a massive new data center in India that could mark a major step forward in Asia for its Stargate-branded artificial intelligence infrastructure push. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 1:54 p.m. New York time Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.1% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.6% Ibovespa Index fell 0.3% S&P/BMV IPC was little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro rose 0.1% to $1.1703 The British pound surged 0.3%, more than any closing gain since Aug. 22 The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 147.23 per dollar The offshore yuan slipped 0.2%, more than any closing loss since July 30 The Mexican peso was little changed at 18.6605 per dollar The Brazilian real weakened 0.3% to 5.4453 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $108,897.37 Ether fell 2.9% to $4,326.75 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.23% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.75% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to the highest since May 22 Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1% to $64.66 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.9% to the highest on record This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Sagarika Jaisinghani, Michael Msika and Sebastian Boyd.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.