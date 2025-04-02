Stocks Resume Slide as Traders Await US Tariffs: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks resumed their slide and Treasury yields held near one-month lows in the hours before President Donald Trump’s tariffs announcement, with speculation swirling over the details of the proposed trade action.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 Index slid 0.7%, with healthcare stocks among the biggest losers as mass layoffs at the US Department of Health sowed uncertainty over the outlook for vaccines and gene therapies. Among single stocks, Mercedes-Benz Group AG fell after Bloomberg reported the automaker could withdraw its least expensive cars from the US if tariffs make their sales unfeasible.

S&P 500 futures slipped 0.3%. US Treasury yields were steady after falling on Tuesday to the lowest since early-March, while gold rose to trade just short of its recent record.

Trump is due to reveal his tariff plans in the White House Rose Garden just as US markets close at 4 p.m. Several proposals are said to be under consideration, including a tiered tariff system with a set of flat rates for countries, as well as a more customized reciprocal plan. The White House has said the tariffs would take immediate effect, but that Trump was open to subsequent negotiation.

Uncertainty over the levies has fueled volatile swings on Wall Street this week, as traders fear that lengthy and potentially fractious negotiations with trade partners will weigh on economic growth and pressure companies’ profits.

“There isn’t anywhere to purely hide, because of the huge uncertainty that is in the market at the moment,” said Helen Jewell, chief investment officer of fundamental equities EMEA at BlackRock Inc.

Jewell does not expect the confusion to dissipate after Trump’s announcement. “It is very much the opposite,” she said. “It just keeps that risk in the market and it kicks that risk can down the road.”

The impact of US tariffs was also a hot topic of conversation among central bankers. Tariffs may raise both inflation and unemployment, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Tom Barkin said. His Chicago Fed counterpart Austan Goolsbee said in theory, one-time tariffs should have a transitory impact on prices. But he warned that if consumers and businesses stop spending and investing, “that would be a bit of a mess.”

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said US tariffs could have a significant impact on trade activity in affected nations. His first public comments since Trump officially unveiled a 25% auto tariff last week suggested he’s continuing to monitor developments, while refraining from offering any hints over the BOJ’s rate hike path.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said the yen offers investors the best currency hedge should the chances of a US recession increase. The strategists expect the yen to climb to the low 140 levels against the dollar this year as trade tariffs bolster demand for the safest assets.

In other European stock moves, Grifols SA surged 7% after El Confidencial reported that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has resumed talks with the Spanish maker of blood plasma treatments.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.7% as of 8:59 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures fell 0.3%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.4%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was little changed

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0792

The Japanese yen was little changed at 149.68 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2790 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $1.2913

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.9% to $84,451.1

Ether fell 2.5% to $1,865.56

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.17%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.67%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.64%

Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.6% to $74.04 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $3,125.78 an ounce

