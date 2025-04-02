The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login

Stocks Resume Slide as Traders Await US Tariffs: Markets Wrap

This content was published on
4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks resumed their slide and Treasury yields held near one-month lows in the hours before President Donald Trump’s tariffs announcement, with speculation swirling over the details of the proposed trade action.  

Europe’s Stoxx 600 Index slid 0.7%, with healthcare stocks among the biggest losers as mass layoffs at the US Department of Health sowed uncertainty over the outlook for vaccines and gene therapies. Among single stocks, Mercedes-Benz Group AG fell after Bloomberg reported the automaker could withdraw its least expensive cars from the US if tariffs make their sales unfeasible.

A smartphone displays the SWIplus app with news for Swiss citizens abroad. Next to it, a red banner with the text: ‘Stay connected with Switzerland’ and a call to download the app.

Listen to the Stock Movers podcast on Apple, Spotify or anywhere you listen.

S&P 500 futures slipped 0.3%. US Treasury yields were steady after falling on Tuesday to the lowest since early-March, while gold rose to trade just short of its recent record. 

Trump is due to reveal his tariff plans in the White House Rose Garden just as US markets close at 4 p.m. Several proposals are said to be under consideration, including a tiered tariff system with a set of flat rates for countries, as well as a more customized reciprocal plan. The White House has said the tariffs would take immediate effect, but that Trump was open to subsequent negotiation.

Uncertainty over the levies has fueled volatile swings on Wall Street this week, as traders fear that lengthy and potentially fractious negotiations with trade partners will weigh on economic growth and pressure companies’ profits.

“There isn’t anywhere to purely hide, because of the huge uncertainty that is in the market at the moment,” said Helen Jewell, chief investment officer of fundamental equities EMEA at BlackRock Inc.

Jewell does not expect the confusion to dissipate after Trump’s announcement. “It is very much the opposite,” she said. “It just keeps that risk in the market and it kicks that risk can down the road.”

(Get the Markets Daily newsletter to learn what’s moving stocks, bonds, currencies and commodities.)

The impact of US tariffs was also a hot topic of conversation among central bankers. Tariffs may raise both inflation and unemployment, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Tom Barkin said. His Chicago Fed counterpart Austan Goolsbee said in theory, one-time tariffs should have a transitory impact on prices. But he warned that if consumers and businesses stop spending and investing, “that would be a bit of a mess.” 

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said US tariffs could have a significant impact on trade activity in affected nations. His first public comments since Trump officially unveiled a 25% auto tariff last week suggested he’s continuing to monitor developments, while refraining from offering any hints over the BOJ’s rate hike path.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said the yen offers investors the best currency hedge should the chances of a US recession increase. The strategists expect the yen to climb to the low 140 levels against the dollar this year as trade tariffs bolster demand for the safest assets.

In other European stock moves, Grifols SA surged 7% after El Confidencial reported that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has resumed talks with the Spanish maker of blood plasma treatments. 

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.7% as of 8:59 a.m. London time
  • S&P 500 futures fell 0.3%
  • Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.4%
  • Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%
  • The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was little changed
  • The MSCI Emerging Markets Index was little changed

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
  • The euro was little changed at $1.0792
  • The Japanese yen was little changed at 149.68 per dollar
  • The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2790 per dollar
  • The British pound was little changed at $1.2913

Cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin fell 0.9% to $84,451.1
  • Ether fell 2.5% to $1,865.56

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.17%
  • Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.67%
  • Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.64%

Commodities

  • Brent crude fell 0.6% to $74.04 a barrel
  • Spot gold rose 0.4% to $3,125.78 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Abhishek Vishnoi, Rob Verdonck, Winnie Hsu and Chris Bourke.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

What factors should be taken into account when inheriting Swiss citizenship abroad?

Should there be a limit to the passing on of Swiss citizenship? Or is the current practice too strict and it should still be possible to register after the age of 25?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
18 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What impact do social media platforms have on democratic debate?

Do Facebook, X, TikTok and co. foster a diverse and dynamic “digital public square”? Or do they just make people angrier and more entrenched?

Join the discussion
6 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Is your place of origin, your Heimatort, important to you?

Every Swiss citizen has a Heimatort, a place of origin, but many have never visited theirs. What’s your relationship with your Heimatort? What does it mean to you?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
9 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR