Stocks Retreat as Trump Ramps Up Tariff Fight: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) — US equities were set to retreat from record highs while European stocks declined for the first time this week as US President Donald Trump escalated his trade offensive.
Contracts for the S&P 500 fell 0.5% after Trump said he plans to impose blanket levies of 15% or 20%, compared with the current rate of 10%. Europe’s Stoxx 600 declined 0.5%. The dollar strengthened against most major peers, with the yen posting the steepest decline.
Bitcoin extended its record rally to nearly $118,000, signaling that some investors were still prepared to take on risk.
Tariff tensions have increased after Trump spent the week sending missives to trading partners about new rates that will kick in next month if they fail to negotiate better terms. Letters to members of the European Union are expected shortly after Trump said Thursday he would impose a 35% levy on some goods from Canada.
While the latest tariff announcements have introduced fresh uncertainty, investor appetite for equities remain strong, driven by confidence in the US economy’s resilience and optimism ahead of earnings season.
Investors are having a “tariff fatigue,” said David Chao, a global market strategist at Invesco Asset Management. “There’s just been so much policy overload, with constant updates, delays and new announcements that is creating a confusing environment.”
The pound extended losses to 0.3% against the dollar after data showed the UK economy shrank for a second straight month. Bets on future interest-rate cuts were little changed, with traders still leaning toward the Bank of England lowering borrowing costs again next month.
Corporate Highlights:
- BP Plc said it expects to report rising production and a strong result from its oil trading business for the second quarter, offering a potential boost for the energy major struggling to reverse years of underperformance.
- Nissan Motor Co.’s latest move to rescue itself benefited from a bullish US bond market to fully fund its $4.5 billion bond deal, even as questions lingered about its financial health.
- A month after the worst aviation accident in India in decades, authorities are poised to release a preliminary report into the catastrophe.
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.5% as of 8:49 a.m. London time
- S&P 500 futures fell 0.5%
- Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.4%
- Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4%
- The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.1%
- The MSCI Emerging Markets Index was little changed
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%
- The euro was little changed at $1.1690
- The Japanese yen fell 0.4% to 146.82 per dollar
- The offshore yuan rose 0.1% to 7.1686 per dollar
- The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3548
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin rose 3.9% to $117,983.72
- Ether rose 6.2% to $2,994.44
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.37%
- Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.71%
- Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.60%
Commodities
- Brent crude rose 0.5% to $68.96 a barrel
- Spot gold rose 0.5% to $3,339.55 an ounce
This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.
–With assistance from Anand Krishnamoorthy.
©2025 Bloomberg L.P.