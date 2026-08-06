Stocks Retreat From Record on Chips, Gold Climbs: Markets Wrap

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(Bloomberg) — Global stocks slipped from record highs amid weakness in chipmakers. Gold advanced to the strongest level since June.

The MSCI All Country World Index snapped a five-day gain to fall 0.2% as semiconductor shares in Asia and the US retreated, underscoring investor caution toward the sector. A key gauge of Asian shares dropped 1.2%. Sentiment steadied, however, with futures for the S&P 500 Index and European equities edging higher.

Memory maker Sandisk Corp. slid 8% in post-market trading, while rival Western Digital Corp. plunged 12% after both companies reported earnings. The semiconductor sector was the focus in Asia as Kospi Index — a bellwether for the artificial intelligence trade — fell 4.5% with SK Hynix Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co. leading losses. Kioxia Corp. tumbled 9% in Tokyo.

“Investors are increasingly asking what incremental catalysts are needed to remain in the Asia memory trade,” said Gary Tan, a portfolio manager at Allspring Global Investments.

Investors will get a fresh read of the AI trade when Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp. reports earnings later Thursday. Attention is also on the $101 billion of SpaceX shares becoming available for trading.

Elsewhere, gold rose 0.4% to $4,260 an ounce on expectations that a reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and lower oil prices would ease pressure on the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates, which typically lessens the appeal of non-yielding bullion. Brent fell 0.4% to about $79.10 a barrel after Iran said it had reached an agreement with Oman on a proposed shipping route through the strait, a potential step toward reopening the waterway.

The pause in the tech-led rally came as investors reassessed valuations after AI-related shares rebounded from last month’s selloff, which hit several hedge funds. Traders are also focused on developments in the Middle East for clues on the direction of oil prices, with knock-on effects for inflation and rate policies of central banks.

What Bloomberg Strategists Say…

“Investors are likely to view the losses in Korea and Japan with only modest concern. The recovery in US futures suggests Wall Street may be on firmer footing when cash trading begins later Thursday.”

— Mark Cranfield, MLIV Strategist. For full analysis, click here.

Chipmakers have had a volatile month as even robust earnings from companies failed to impress investors, sending shares plunging. Dip buyers then emerged to offer a reprieve.

The MSCI World Semiconductor Index had tumbled more than 20% from its peak in June, driven by worries around the sustainability of the AI spending boom and progress in China’s advanced chipmaking. The gauge has rebounded around 15% since then.

In other corners of the market, a Bloomberg gauge of the dollar held its losses from the previous session. Treasuries steadied with the yield on the benchmark 10-year holding at 4.61%.

During the US session, the S&P 500 Index retreated from its record high close on Tuesday as investors rotated out of technology sector.

“If that rotation has legs, Asia’s semiconductor-concentrated indexes – Korea above all, where two memory names are over half the index – are the most exposed benchmarks in the world to a leadership change,” said Stephen Wu, Managing Partner of Carthage Capital, an options trading hedge fund.

Elsewhere, global bond and currency investors are debating if it’s time to dust off last year’s “Sell America” trade after a flurry of economic-policy decisions out of Washington over the past two weeks.

Meanwhile, just days after his hedge fund was on the brink of collapse, Leopold Aschenbrenner made a return to the investing scene.

Last week, Situational Awareness nearly buckled under a barrage of margin calls from lenders across Wall Street and ultimately reached a deal with Ken Griffin’s Citadel to offload the bulk of its public stock portfolio.

The “bailout” provided some short-term support to technology stocks, but it did little to resolve the underlying questions about capital expenditure and competition with Chinese AI companies, said Rajeev de Mello, global macro portfolio manager at Gama Asset Management.

“Until there is greater clarity on those issues, the sector is likely to remain volatile,” he said.

Corporate Highlights:

Deutsche Telekom AG, Europe’s biggest phone carrier, raised its share buy back program until the end of the year by as much as €3 billion in 2026, bringing the total to as much as €5 billion. Siemens AG raised its earnings expectations for a second time this year on a surge in data center spending and higher returns from selling software to industry. DeepSeek plans to implement a significant price increase across its AI services, an unusual shift from the disruptive Chinese player. Meta Platforms Inc. said one of its AI models accessed the internet and hacked into an outside service’s systems during cybersecurity testing. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 1:54 p.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix was little changed Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.4% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.7% The Shanghai Composite was little changed Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1548 The Japanese yen was little changed at 157.74 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.7498 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $64,634.34 Ether fell 0.5% to $1,905.29 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.61% Japan’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 2.765% Australia’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.92% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.6% to $74.78 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.4% to $4,261.71 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Alice French, Winnie Hsu and Faseeh Mangi.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.