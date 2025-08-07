Stocks Rise, Japan Bond Auction Gets Firm Demand: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian shares climbed with US equity-index futures after President Donald Trump’s threat of 100% tariffs on chip exporters came with exemptions for companies like Apple Inc. that invest in the US.

MSCI’s Asian stock gauge advanced 0.9% while contracts for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 gained 0.3%. Shares in Nvidia Corp. rose in after-hours trading while Samsung Electronics Co. gained 1.7% in Seoul. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. jumped 4.9%.

Meanwhile, Japan’s 30-year government bond auction drew a demand ratio that was in line with its 12-month average, easing some concerns about super-long debt despite domestic political uncertainty.

Oil rose after a five-day drop — the longest losing run since May — as investors tracked US efforts to punish buyers of Russian crude, and a diplomatic push by President Donald Trump to end the Ukraine war. Bonds dipped with the yield on 10-year Treasuries rising two basis points to 4.25% while a gauge of the dollar consolidated after a four-day drop.

Market sentiment got a boost after Trump announced that companies producing goods in the US would be eligible for exemptions from the proposed levies, easing investor concerns over potential supply chain impacts. Increasing speculation on a Federal Reserve interest-rate cut are also supporting optimism in stocks, which have rebounded from their April lows to set record highs.

“To some degree this outcome would be something of a relief,” Morgan Stanley analysts including Joseph Moore wrote in a note. “Yes, 100% tariffs are unpalatable, but if companies are given time to restore them, the real tax is just the higher cost of building chips in the United States.”

Trump said the US would charge “a tariff of approximately 100% on chips and semiconductors,” late Wednesday in the US. He added “but if you’re building in the United States of America, there’s no charge.” The comments came as Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook unveiled a $100 billion US investment plan alongside Trump in the Oval Office.

Trump so far has exempted electronics including smartphones, computers and monitors from his nation-specific reciprocal tariffs, which are set to increase for many trading partners Thursday morning. He indicated those products would be hit as part of a separate forthcoming action on imports that include semiconductors.

Taiwan said TSMC is exempted from the levy. South Korea also said chips from Samsung and SK Hynix won’t be subject to the 100% tariffs.

Trump’s move is “unlikely to disrupt major supply chains,” said Billy Leung, a Sydney-based investment strategist at Global X ETFs. The policy is not yet in force, and no formal executive order or legal mechanism has been published, he said.

Meanwhile, Fed San Francisco President Mary Daly said policymakers will probably need to adjust rates in coming months to prevent further weakness in the labor market.

Data published last week pointed to a sharp cooling in the labor market over the last few months.

Daly’s Minneapolis counterpart Neel Kashkari said an economic slowdown may make a rate cut appropriate in the near term.

Policymakers left rates unchanged at the end of July and next meet in September. They have two more meetings after that in 2025.

Separately, Trump indicated he would likely nominate a temporary Fed governor to fill the soon-to-be vacant seat on the central bank’s board within the coming days, rather than use the seat to signal his choice to replace Jerome Powell as chairman.

In geopolitical news, Trump told European allies he’s planning to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as soon as next week in another bid to bring peace between the two countries.

Elsewhere, China’s export growth unexpectedly accelerated last month in the fastest gain since April. The resilience in overseas shipments comes despite the high tariffs imposed by the US. Chinese shares were flat.

In other tariff news, the US also imposed an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods, effectively doubling the rate announced days earlier, over its ongoing purchases of Russian energy.

“India is probably more stuck between a rock and a hard place,” said Anna Wu, a cross-asset strategist at investment management firm VanEck in Sydney. “In the near term, I see both equities and the rupee under pressure.”

Meanwhile, Switzerland’s president left Washington without announcing any success in lowering the 39% tariff that Trump has put on her country.

A fresh discrepancy in interpretations of the US-Japan trade deal came to the fore on Thursday, as Japan’s chief negotiator visits Washington to press for follow-through on a pledge to cut a levy on car imports to 15%.

Corporate News:

Apple will increase its US investment commitment to $600 billion over four years — up from the $500 billion pledged after Trump’s second-term victory. Tokyo Electron Ltd. fired an employee at its Taipei unit, making its first public statement since the island’s government arrested six people suspected of stealing trade secrets from Taiwan Semi. Sony Group Corp. raised its earnings forecast on Thursday after a strong showing from its entertainment divisions that outweighed the threat of new US tariffs on chips. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 12:48 p.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix rose 0.8% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.2% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.6% The Shanghai Composite rose 0.1% Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1663 The Japanese yen was little changed at 147.51 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1838 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $114,636.08 Ether fell 0.3% to $3,665.15 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.25% Japan’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 1.485% Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.25% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.1% to $65.07 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.3% to $3,379.52 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

