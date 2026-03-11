Stocks Rise, Oil Swings on Reserve Release Report: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks rose and oil fluctuated after the Wall Street Journal reported that the International Energy Agency proposed the largest crude reserve release in its history, offering a temporary lift to risk sentiment in an otherwise volatile market.

Asian shares rose 1.3% after the WSJ said the release would exceed the 182 million barrels of oil that IEA member countries put onto the market in two releases in 2022 when Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Brent crude initially dropped more than 1% to trade just below $87 a barrel on the report, and then swung between small gains and losses.

The moves came as oil suffered its steepest one-day slide in four years on Tuesday after mixed signals from the Trump administration on the Iran war. Volatility spiked as US Energy Secretary Chris Wright erroneously posted — and then deleted — a message that the US Navy had escorted an oil tanker through the Strait of Hormuz, only for the White House to concede no such operation had occurred.

Sentiment for the artificial intelligence trade got a boost as Oracle Corp. shares jumped more than 8% in after-market trading on better-than-expected revenue. US equity-index futures also extended gains following the WSJ report. Treasuries pushed higher and the dollar weakened.

“Markets are still skittish over the Middle East developments,” said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group. “Hence, any news of oil release from strategic reserves, whether from IEA or the US or the G7 provides a bit of near-term relief for oil markets.”

The conflict, in its second week, showed no signs of easing with President Donald Trump warning Iran against laying mines in the key energy chokepoint after news reports suggested it was either preparing to or had already begun doing so. Meanwhile, Group of Seven nations asked their main energy agency to prepare scenarios for the release of emergency oil reserves.

What Bloomberg Strategists say…

This is a low-conviction environment with investors nursing the P&L effects of whipsaw moves since the Iran war started. It is unlikely that the positive mood is durable as traders may use the pop to further de-risk portfolios.

— Garfield Reynolds, MLIV Team Leader. For full analysis, click here.

Brent crude prices have risen over 40% since the start of the year as the effective closure of the strait, which typically handles a fifth of global oil flows, forces producers to curtail output. Tuesday’s move lower came on expectations that world leaders would intervene before the worst of any supply shock emerges.

“While traders welcomed the sudden drop in oil prices, the geopolitical backdrop remains far from stable, leaving markets vulnerable to further volatility,” said Fawad Razaqzada at Forex.com. “Ultimately, the biggest factor for markets will be whether energy supplies from the region resume normally.”

In other corners of the market, gold extended gains from the prior session, trading over $5,200 an ounce. Treasuries steadied, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year falling one basis point to 4.14% on Wednesday.

“The conflict in the Middle East and related headlines are still the major source of fluctuations in markets, with equities, oil, and rates all spending another day trying to find equilibrium,” said Sameer Samana at Wells Fargo Investment Institute. “We would continue to try and look through those near-term headlines.”

As Wall Street was rattled by oil volatility, traders geared up for inflation data due after the latest jobs report challenged perceptions the labor market is stabilizing.

The consumer price index report on Wednesday is projected to show a core inflation measure, which strips out volatile food and energy costs, rose just 0.2% last month. That would suggest some easing in price pressures before the outbreak of the war in Iran introduced new uncertainty about the inflation outlook.

While the report has lost some of its importance given recent moves in energy prices, any additional signs of inflationary pressures could sound the “death-knell” for rate cut expectations this year, according to David Morrison at Trade Nation.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.4% as of 10:20 a.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix rose 1.8% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.5% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.6% The Shanghai Composite rose 0.6% Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1622 The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 158.27 per dollar The offshore yuan rose 0.2% to 6.8664 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $70,111.13 Ether fell 0.3% to $2,037.56 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.14% Japan’s 10-year yield advanced 1.5 basis points to 2.195% Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.85% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $83.62 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.6% to $5,222.81 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

