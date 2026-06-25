Stocks Rise After Economic Data, Micron’s Outlook: Markets Wrap

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(Bloomberg) — A rally in chipmakers lifted stocks as Micron Technology Inc.’s blowout outlook bolstered confidence in the artificial-intelligence trade, with the market also buoyed by data showing a solid economy and in-line inflation.

The rebound in the high-profile group of tech firms was a set to halt a back-to-back decline, with Micron surging 17% in early hours. Futures on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 climbed 2%. Brent oil erased all of its wartime gains after flows through the Strait of Hormuz ramped up following progress on a US-Iran peace deal. Short-dated Treasuries outperformed the rest of the curve.

US consumer spending accelerated in May even as prices rose at the fastest pace in more than three years, suggesting Americans are powering through the fallout from the Iran war. A separate report showed the US economy grew at an annualized 2.1% pace in the first quarter, faster than previously estimated.

While those figures will likely leave the Federal Reserve under pressure to keep interest rates elevated, the recent pullback in energy costs prices could help ease inflationary pressures in the months ahead.

“The worst of inflation and consumer angst may be mostly behind us,” said Brian Jacobsen at Annex Wealth Management. “As long as gasoline prices trend lower, inflation expectations will likely follow suit.”

Corporate Highlights:

Apple Inc. took the extreme measure of raising prices of Macs, iPads and home devices on Thursday, seeking to offset cost hikes caused by an unprecedented shortage of memory chips and storage. Qualcomm Inc. jumped after the chipmaker forecast annual sales of more than $15 billion from artificial-intelligence components in data centers by fiscal 2029. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. posted second-quarter earnings that missed analysts’ estimates as fees declined from a business overseen by its asset-management unit, which bet on the embattled auto-parts supplier First Brands Group. Darden Restaurants Inc.’s same-store sales at Olive Garden trailed expectations, raising questions about demand at the company’s largest chain and overshadowing better-than-expected earnings. Spices and seasonings maker McCormick & Co. reported second-quarter profit that beat estimates, buoyed by higher prices and a tariff refund, and reaffirmed its full-year guidance. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.8% as of 9 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures rose 2.3% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.9% The MSCI World Index rose 0.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was unchanged at $1.1358 The British pound was little changed at $1.3181 The Japanese yen was little changed at 161.82 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.4% to $61,090.98 Ether rose 1.3% to $1,632.65 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.37% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.86% Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.69% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.1% to $69.57 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.4% to $4,015.09 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.