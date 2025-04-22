Stocks Rise After Selloff With Treasuries Steady: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — An uncanny calm swept across markets after Monday’s jarring losses, with stocks, bonds and the dollar steadying even as investors remain concerned over White House hostility toward Jerome Powell and a worsening outlook for world growth.

Haven-seeking traders sent gold to a record high. The S&P 500 climbed 1% as traders gear up for earnings from Tesla Inc. later in the day. The International Monetary Fund sharply lowered its forecasts for world growth this year and next, warning the outlook would deteriorate further because of the trade war.

Treasuries and the dollar posted small moves, showing greater stability after Monday, when investors fretted over the implications of any effort to replace the Federal Reserve Chair by President Donald Trump, who has berated Powell for being slow to cut interest rates.

Demand for havens beyond US assets persisted, with bullion topping $3,500 for the first time before paring some gains. The yen strengthened beyond 140 per dollar. Bitcoin advanced 2.4%.

“We expect markets to continue to fluctuate in the short term,” said Vincent Juvyns, chief investment strategist at ING. “We remain neutral on equities. When you don’t know what’s ahead, you just need to know that you don’t know.”

US stocks looked poised to rebound after the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 slid more than 2% in Monday’s session. Concerns that Trump may be preparing to fire Powell have added to unease for traders already grappling with the turmoil unleashed by the president’s tariff onslaught.

Trump’s policies and his broadsides against the Fed have forced a reappraisal of the dollar and Treasuries as havens in times of stress. Some investors are watching to see how trade negotiations go with other countries.

“We are looking at more successful trade negotiations with key trading allies. I put Europe, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia in that category,” Stuart Kaiser, head of equity trading strategy at Citigroup Inc, said on Bloomberg Television on Tuesday. “I think we will see good progress there and that is good for markets.”

Attention later Tuesday will shift to Tesla, which reports first-quarter earnings after market close. The stock has dropped more than 40% this year as controversy over Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk’s role in the federal government has contributed to a global sales slump.

Meanwhile, the US said it’s made “significant progress” toward a bilateral trade deal following talks between Vice President JD Vance and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Vance on Tuesday called on India to buy more American goods, particularly energy and military equipment. Trump has repeatedly criticized the country for high tariffs.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 1% as of 9:30 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.2%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.1%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.5%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.7%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro fell 0.4% to $1.1465

The British pound was little changed at $1.3370

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 140.62 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.4% to $89,453.31

Ether rose 3.2% to $1,628.06

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 4.37%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.45%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 4.56%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1% to $63.71 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.6% to $3,443.94 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Robert Brand, Anand Krishnamoorthy and Lynn Thomasson.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.