Stocks Rise Ahead of Ukraine Talks, Oil Fluctuates: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks advanced as investors awaited Donald Trump’s talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, after the summit with Russia concluded without escalating geopolitical tensions.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.4%, led by gains in China and Japan while South Korea lagged. Futures for European shares advanced 0.2% and those for the S&P 500 gained 0.1%. A gauge of Shanghai-listed stocks is set for its highest close in a decade. Indian shares jumped 1.5%, the most in more than three months, on plans to cut the consumption tax for the first time since it was introduced nearly a decade ago.

Crude oil fluctuated as supply-disruption concerns eased. A gauge of the dollar was flat. Treasuries inched higher with the yield on the 10-year sliding one basis point to 4.30%. Gold rose 0.6% and cryptocurrencies fell.

Investors will turn their attention to the Trump-Zelenskiy talks Monday for clues on where the markets head next after the summit with Vladimir Putin ended without any new sanctions on Russia or buyers of its crude. Traders are also staying cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve’s annual retreat at Jackson Hole with Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech keenly watched for guidance on a September interest-rate cut after recent US data.

With expectations already low heading into the Trump-Putin summit, market reaction is likely to be mild “as a lot still rests on Ukraine’s willingness to accept the terms from Russia,” said Jordan Rochester, head of macro strategy for EMEA at Mizuho Corp. “But hope is a powerful thing and this outcome will keep the slow grind of higher risk sentiment alive and well.”

Zelenskiy and his European allies head into the talks Monday afternoon, anxious to find out what Trump committed to at his summit with Putin and apprehensive that he’ll force Kyiv into making unpalatable concessions. After arriving in Washington, the Ukrainian president said Russia must end this war.

While the US is expected to focus on territorial concessions demanded by Russia, Kyiv will seek to pin down possible security guarantees, according to a person familiar with the matter.

What Bloomberg Strategists say…

Equities are mostly muddling higher on Monday as markets wait to see what may come out of Ukraine President Zelenskiy’s trip to the White House. Investors seem focusing more on the lack of negatives from the Alaska meeting than the lack of positives.

– Garfield Reynolds, MLIV Team Leader.

The end result from Friday’s summit is more of the same, as stakeholders look for next steps in resolving the crisis, said Helima Croft, head of commodity strategy at RBC Capital Markets LLC. Attention now may shift back to India and China as the US tries to look for ways to further crimp the Kremlin’s oil revenues.

“Trump appears to be putting on hold any additional sanctions or secondary tariffs on energy,” Croft said.

On Friday, Wall Street traders sent stocks down from all-time highs as data showed mixed indications on how American consumers are feeling about the economy. Treasuries also ended the week lower ahead of the Jackson Hole, Wyoming, meeting.

Powell’s speech on Friday at the central bank’s annual gathering kicks off a make-or-break stretch for the Treasury market, which sees a quarter-point rate cut next month as virtually a lock, with at least one more by year-end.

Meanwhile, foreign investor holdings of Treasuries climbed to a record high in June, showcasing sustained overseas demand for US government debt even as a slump in the dollar stoked concerns about sentiment toward American assets.

This week, investors will also be watching Japanese inflation data for guidance on whether the Bank of Japan will hike rates again this year. China’s loan prime rates will also be in focus amid expectations of more stimulus from Beijing to weather Trump’s trade war.

Corporate News:

Thoma Bravo is in talks to acquire human resources management software provider Dayforce Inc. The buyout firm is planning to take the Minneapolis-based company private. Advent International offered to buy U-blox Holding AG, a Swiss maker of positioning chips, in a deal valued at about 1.05 billion Swiss francs ($1.3 billion). Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 2 p.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix rose 0.6% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.7% The Shanghai Composite rose 1.2% Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1708 The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 147.38 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1821 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.8% to $115,568.19 Ether fell 2.9% to $4,341.02 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.30% Japan’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 1.575% Australia’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.27% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.1% to $62.89 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.7% to $3,357.91 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Matthew Burgess, Weilun Soon and Abhishek Vishnoi.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.