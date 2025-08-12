Stocks Rise and Bond Yields Fall After CPI Report: Markets Wrap

9 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks rose and bond yields fell after a roughly in-line inflation reading bolstered speculation the Federal Reserve will be able to cut interest rates in September.

S&P 500 futures added 0.4%. Treasuries climbed across maturities, led by shorted-dated maturities as traders priced in more than an 80% chance of a quarter-point reduction next month. The yield on two-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 3.74%. A dollar gauge fell 0.2%.

Subscribe to the Stock Movers Podcast on Apple, Spotify and other Podcast Platforms.

The core consumer price index, excluding the often volatile food and energy categories, increased 0.3% from June, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data out Tuesday. On an annual basis, it picked up to 3.1%.

Goods prices, excluding food and energy commodities, climbed at a tame pace. Some categories exposed to tariffs, such as toys, sporting goods and household furnishings and supplies, increased, albeit at a slower pace than the prior month.

The inflation reading gives fresh ammunition to those betting the Fed has cover to resume cutting as soon as next month, while easing some concerns that new tariffs might stoke lasting price pressures. For equities, it adds to a rally driven by persistent enthusiasm over artificial intelligence and strong corporate earnings.

While the core reading rose at its fastest pace since January, many on Wall Street are leaning into a “Goldilocks” trade: that growth can hold steady as inflation drifts lower, giving investors reason to add risk.

Fed officials have kept interest rates unchanged this year in hopes of gaining clarity on whether tariffs will lead to sustained inflation. At the same time, the labor market — the other half of their dual policy mandate — is showing signs of losing momentum.

Wall Street’s Reaction:

Ellen Zentner at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management: Inflation is on the rise, but it didn’t increase as much as some people feared. In the short term, markets will likely embrace these numbers because they should allow the Fed to focus on labor-market weakness and keep a September rate cut on the table. Longer term, we likely haven’t seen the end of rising prices as tariffs continue to work their way through the economy.

Skyler Weinand at Regan Capital: Tuesday’s CPI data was tame enough that it gives the Federal Reserve the green light to cut rates by at least 25 basis points in September and opens the possibility of a larger 50 basis point cut in September.

Chris Zaccarelli at Northlight Asset Management: As the battle continues over whether or not tariffs will lead to persistent inflation, this month’s report did nothing to convince anyone.

More importantly, there is one more jobs report and one more CPI report before the Fed meets again and those reports will take on even more importance as the Fed decides whether to cut rates to preemptively support the labor market or whether the inflation reports are concerning enough that they feel like they need to sit on their hands and wait.

Seema Shah at Principal Asset Management: There is some sign of tariff pass through to consumer prices but, at this stage, it is not significant enough to ring alarm bells.

Markets like today’s inflation print as it means the Fed can lower rates unheeded next month – rate cut decisions in October, December and beyond may well be more complicated.

Alexandra Wilson-Elizondo at Goldman Sachs Asset Management: The Fed’s policy stance is highly data-dependent, and with inflation contained and labor market softness increasingly evident in revised payroll data, the emphasis will now be skewed toward employment. In essence, this inflation print supports the narrative of an insurance rate cut in September, which will be a key driving force for the markets.

Ian Lyngen at BMO Capital Markets: This keeps a 25 basis-point Fed cut in September as our base case. Treasuries have rallied as a result of the data. The front-end has responded to the Fed implications while the longer end of the curve is largely unchanged.

From here, there isn’t much that will shift the prevailing tone and we expect that yields will continue drifting lower as investors ponder how the Fed will approach October and December in the event that the trend of softer employment and benign inflation persists.

Daniel Siluk at Janus Henderson Investors: The July CPI report came in broadly in line with expectations, reinforcing the view that inflation is under control, even if not quite at target.

In our view, the Fed will look through the noise in goods inflation and focus on the broader macro signals; labor market softness, consumer fatigue, and the risk that slowing growth could become deflationary over the medium term. This CPI print does not derail the case for a September cut, if anything, it supports it.

Josh Jamner at ClearBridge Investments: CPI data that was in-line with expectations will not change the outlook for a September rate cut which was already largely priced into markets, but should provide a boost to risk assets with equities higher and interest rates lower as traders unwind hedges they had put in place to protect against the risk of an upside surprise in the data, which failed to materialize.

David Russell at TradeStation: Wall Street is breathing a sigh of relief, with September in play for a Fed rate cut. Wall Street is happy with this news today, but anxiety will likely continue as tariffs work their way through supply chains.

Jeff Roach at LPL Financial: Investors must come to grips with inflation above the Fed’s target amid a backdrop of slower growth, setting things up for stagflation-lite. Despite the increase in core inflation, we expect the Fed to cut rates next month as they pay closer attention to the weakening labor market.

Greg McBride at Bankrate: This could be the calm before the storm. This CPI measures inflation in July, but a slew of tariffs are taking effect this month. It may take a few months before those costs make their way fully to the consumer, but inflation is poised to pick up further in the remainder of 2025.

Inflation has implications for what the Federal Reserve decides on the level of interest rates. The stubbornly high, and rising, level of inflation might be enough to roadblock an immediate interest rate cut, even with a weakening labor market. But we still have another full round of inflation and employment data before the Fed meets September 17.

Corporate Highlights:

President Donald Trump said members of his Cabinet would continue discussions with Lip-Bu Tan in the coming days after meeting with the Intel Corp. chief executive officer on Monday. “The meeting was a very interesting one,” Trump said in a social media post. “His success and rise is an amazing story. Mr. Tan and my Cabinet members are going to spend time together, and bring suggestions to me during the next week.” Elon Musk lashed out against Apple Inc.’s app store practices, accusing the iPhone maker of favoring OpenAI. Just two months after one one of the splashiest public debuts in years, stablecoin issuer Circle Internet Group Inc. said that it had a second-quarter loss and revenue rose more than estimated. Canada’s Gildan Activewear Inc. is in advanced talks to buy US underwear maker Hanesbrands Inc., the FT reported, citing people familiar with the matter. China Evergrande Group said its Hong Kong stock will be delisted, marking the end of an era for the former high-flying developer whose demise came to symbolize the country’s property bust. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.4% as of 9:16 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.4% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2% The MSCI World Index rose 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2% The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1638 The British pound rose 0.4% to $1.3488 The Japanese yen was little changed at 148.12 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $119,067.28 Ether rose 3.7% to $4,403.19 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.28% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.73% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 4.62% The yield on 2-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 3.74% The yield on 30-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.85% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.8% to $63.42 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.2% to $3,348.12 an ounce ©2025 Bloomberg L.P.