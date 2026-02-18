Stocks Rise as AI Jitters Ease; Gold Rebounds: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stock futures rose as sentiment improved after a volatile session while traders continued to assess the outlook for artificial intelligence.

S&P 500 contracts advanced 0.4%, which would mark the biggest gain for the US benchmark in more than a week if the move holds. European and Asian stocks outperformed. Gold climbed back above $4,900 an ounce as precious metals rebounded.

After months of gains fueled by optimism over AI, equity markets have turned cautious amid a clash between disruption fears and doubts that heavy spending will yield meaningful returns soon. Stumbles in US stocks have prompted investors to look elsewhere, with European and Asian benchmarks far outpacing the S&P 500 so far this year.

“The AI scare trade is creative destruction in the making, and when one doesn’t know how it will unfold, one diversifies,” said Nicolas Domont, fund manager at Optigestion in Paris. “Investors are particularly interested in companies which have predictable order books and revenues, such as in defense.”

The dollar edged higher against most Group-of-10 peers, with the New Zealand currency sliding the most as traders pared bets for further rate hikes after the central bank stood pat on Wednesday. Treasuries fell across the curve, with the 10-year yield climbing one basis point to 4.07%.

The euro held its modest loss after the Financial Times reported that Christine Lagarde is expected to leave the European Central Bank before her eight-year term as president expires in October 2027.

“President Lagarde is totally focused on her mission and has not taken any decision regarding the end of her term,” an ECB spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Corporate News:

Glencore Plc posted a drop in full-year profit as record copper prices failed to offset declining earnings from the commodity trader-cum-miner’s sprawling coal operations. Warner Bros. agreed on Tuesday to reopen negotiations with Paramount after receiving a revised proposal last week that sweetened some of its terms. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. slashed its stake in Amazon.com Inc. by more than 75% in the fourth quarter, while also building a stake in the New York Times Co. Apple Inc. is accelerating development of three new wearable devices as part of a shift toward artificial intelligence-powered hardware. Meta Platforms Inc. has agreed to deploy “millions” of Nvidia Corp. processors over the next few years, tightening an already close relationship between two of the biggest companies in the artificial intelligence industry. Palo Alto Networks shares fell 8% in extended trading, after the security software company gave a forecast for adjusted earnings that was weaker than expected for both the third quarter and the full year. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.5% as of 8:29 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures rose 0.4% Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.5% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.5% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1835 The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 153.66 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8851 per dollar The British pound was little changed at $1.3561 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.9% to $68,245.35 Ether rose 1.5% to $2,029.35 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.07% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.75% Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.38% Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.5% to $67.77 a barrel Spot gold rose 1% to $4,925.98 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

