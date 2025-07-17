Stocks Rise as Dollar Rebounds After Powell Drama: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) — The dollar staged a comeback as dip-buyers stepped in, following Wednesday’s brief bout of panic over the future of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Technology stocks advanced.
The greenback added 0.3%, resuming its month-to-date climb, underpinned by fading expectations for US interest-rate cuts in 2025. Equities in Europe and Asia rose after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. raised its revenue growth outlook, reinforcing investor confidence in the strength of global spending on artificial intelligence. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 gained 0.2%.
Speculation over Powell’s future rattled markets on Wednesday before US President Donald Trump downplayed the prospect of replacing the Fed Chair. Trump, who has long pushed for lower interest rates, has made no secret of his frustration with Powell.
US Treasury yields advanced across the curve, with the 10-year rate rising two basis points to 4.48%. New York Fed President John Williams defended the central bank’s restrictive policy stance, calling it entirely appropriate.
For Michael Brown, senior research strategist at Pepperstone, the price reaction supported his “longer-running bearish view, selling rallies in the greenback as any and all pretence of monetary policy independence continues to be eroded, in rather rapid fashion.”
Corporate Highlights:
- Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. dropped its ¥6.77 trillion ($45.8 billion) proposal to buy Seven & i Holdings Co., putting pressure on the operator of 7-Eleven convenience stores to show shareholders it can stage a turnaround.
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. raised its outlook for 2025 revenue growth, delivering a big boost to confidence in the momentum of the global AI spending spree.
- Volvo AB reported better-than expected second-quarter earnings as signs of a recovery in Europe helped offset weak demand for trucks in North America. Volvo Car AB posted a 10 billion Swedish kronor ($1.03 billion) operating loss in the second quarter.
- Novartis AG raised its profit outlook after reporting better-than-expected results for the latest quarter, helped by cancer medicines.
- Argentex Group Plc, the currency management firm that faced a cash squeeze in the wake of US President Donald Trump’s tariff announcements, suspended trading of its shares for the second time this year.
- Swatch Group AG reported another six months of falling sales and profit, hit hard by sluggish demand for luxury timepieces in China.
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.7% as of 8:29 a.m. London time
- S&P 500 futures were little changed
- Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2%
- Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed
- The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.2%
- The MSCI Emerging Markets Index was little changed
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%
- The euro fell 0.4% to $1.1591
- The Japanese yen fell 0.5% to 148.60 per dollar
- The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1840 per dollar
- The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3398
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin fell 1.6% to $117,996.84
- Ether rose 1.2% to $3,422.9
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.48%
- Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.70%
- Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.67%
Commodities
- Brent crude was little changed
- Spot gold fell 0.5% to $3,329.46 an ounce
