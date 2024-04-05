Stocks Rise as Jobs Data Show US Is Powering Ahead: Markets Wrap

10 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks rose after a solid jobs report showed the US economy is powering ahead despite bets the interest rates will remain higher for longer. Bond yields climbed alongside the dollar.

The S&P 500 trimmed this week’s losses that were triggered by a hawkish repricing in Fed bets and a flare-up in geopolitical tensions. Treasury 10-year yields advanced seven basis points to 4.38%. The greenback climbed against all of its developed world counterparts.

US job growth in March rose by the most in nearly a year and the unemployment rate dropped, pointing to a strong labor market that’s supporting the economy. Nonfarm payrolls advanced 303,000 — following a combined 22,000 upward revision to job gains in the prior two months. The unemployment rate fell to 3.8%.

Wall Street’s Reaction to Jobs:

Chris Zaccarelli at Independent Advisor Alliance:

This morning’s blowout jobs numbers show that the economy isn’t showing any signs of slowing down and consumer spending should be able to hold up in the near term.

This good news is bad news for the bond market – it makes the Fed’s propensity to cut sooner and more often less likely and we may not see the first rate cut until July – but it could be good news for the stock market.

Seema Shah at Principal Asset Management:

It’s a good report from a fundamental perspective. I do still think that the inflation number next week is the one that is pivotal.

I still forecast a rate cut in June, but I’m waiting for that Wednesday CPI report shows. From a basic policy perspective there’s very little need to start cutting rates because the economy is still so strong.

Jason Pride at Glenmede:

Oops, we did it again. Today’s employment report showed a labor market that was again ahead of expectations.

On the whole, this report doesn’t by itself alter the Fed’s rate cut plan, but along with other information could be used to argue for only 2 cuts in 2024, instead of the currently expected 3 cuts.

Sonu Varghese at Carson Group:

Another blowout payroll report suggests the economy is running strong and far from recession. On balance, this would push out any rate cuts by the Fed, but easing wage growth means we’re not in the middle of a labor-market induced inflation surge.

Jim Baird at Plante Moran Financial Advisors:

This is a strong labor economy that shows little sign of stalling in the near term. What’s it mean for interest rates? There’s even less reason for the Fed to feel any sense of urgency in announcing that much-anticipated first rate cut.

Josh Jamner at ClearBridge Investments:

While a strong job print at the margin means less need for the Fed to cut, a cooperative wage picture limits how much impact this jobs report will likely have on the Fed’s thinking. Next week’s inflation data will likely be more important on that front.

Mark Hamrick at Bankrate:

There’s a lot to like in the March employment report. The economy continues to display remarkable resilience, defying high interest rates and fears of a substantial slowdown.

Federal Reserve officials can remain confident that they’re satisfying the maximum employment component of their dual mandate. The big question is when and if they can begin to cut interest rates in the battle against inflation.

Michelle Cluver at Global X:

Although the hotter-than-expected print raises questions about the timing for the Fed’s first interest rate cut, continued labor market strength remains encouraging for the economy. Additionally, wage pressure came in line with expectations, proving some comfort in a hot report.

Glen Smith at GDS Wealth Management:

Friday’s stronger-than-expected jobs report indicates that the economy remains resilient in 2024 even in the face of rising interest rates and a fading expectation of Federal Reserve rate cuts this year. The fact that the labor market is so strong shows that companies and the economy are adapting to high interest rates.

David Russell at TradeStation:

The economy is strong and getting stronger, consistent with some of the recent data. A June rate cut might be at risk, but next week’s CPI number will probably be a bigger litmus test for the Fed. The bears haven’t won yet.

Alexandra Wilson-Elizondo at Goldman Sachs Asset Management:

The above expectation headline number of 300k+ shows that there is still strength in the labor market. That said, it is no longer overheating given average hourly earnings was in line and that participation rate ticked up slightly.

We still believe that the Fed will begin insurance cuts later this year to make the soft landing a reality. Especially given that some of the recent data away from payrolls has shown a decline in macro momentum.

Alex McGrath at NorthEnd Private Wealth:

Stop me if you’ve seen this headline before, but we have yet again another massive jobs beat. The reason for the beat at this point is irrelevant, the main take away is that once again the Fed is put in an impossible position. The rate cut lifeboats everyone was expecting have drifted further out to see and we are staying at the vast expanse of higher for longer.

George Mateyo at Key Wealth:

Given the underlying economic strength, the Fed will likely need to reconsider its current stance of three rate cuts this year. But, the reason for this likely change in posture is bullish – the economy is doing well and is tolerating higher interest rates better than most had expected.

Giuseppe Sette at Toggle AI:

In the short term, this will fuel fears of further inflationary pressures leading the Fed to hike again. In the mid-term however, this is one more sign of a healthy economy that’s not showing signs of recession Another blockbuster NFP puts the doves on the back foot once more. When the job market so strong and inflation is resilient, why should the Fed cut at all?

Rob Swanke at Commonwealth Financial Network:

While the jobs number came in stronger than expected, the unemployment rate and average hourly earnings came in line, so there hasn’t been much movement for rate cut expectations in June, which remain around 60%. Besides the good news from the jobs number, participation rose, and average hours worked rose which could help boost real income and spending in the economy without driving up inflation.

Chris Larkin at E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley:

Today’s big upside surprise in the jobs report may not have closed the door on a June rate cut, but there’s a little less daylight coming through than there was a day ago. This will make next week’s CPI and PPI even more important. For months, the stock market has brushed off almost every troublesome bit of data that has come its way, but if those inflation numbers come in hotter than expected for a third month in a row, it could dent the market’s confidence about the Fed’s commitment to cutting rates some time in Q3.

Joe Gaffoglio at Mutual of America Capital Management:

Throughout 2024, the labor market has been resilient and today’s jobs report keeps that trend going. Even after the downward revisions to recent reports, this report underscores the strength of the job market within the broader context of a US economy that has continued to be largely resistant to the effects of higher rates.

The ongoing strength of the labor market, coupled with inflation persisting above the Fed’s 2% target, is likely to uphold Powell’s cautious approach to monetary easing.

Richard Flynn at Charles Schwab UK:

Today’s jobs figures are stronger than expected, indicating that there is a high level of demand in the labor market. The Fed recently demonstrated its optimism surrounding employment by raising its longer-run expectation for the so-called neutral rate, which is the Goldilocks interest rate – low enough to avoid hurting the economy or increasing unemployment, but high enough to keep inflation at bay.

Bryce Doty at Sit Investment Associates:

Incredibly strong jobs data puts the bond market in panic mode over Fed cuts being delayed. I keep scratching my head wondering why so many people are deciding to get jobs now when millions of job openings have been available for at least a couple of years. It’s not as though the economy suddenly produced these jobs. So people joining the workforce now must need the jobs. As a result, I’m cautious about how strong the jobs data really is for the economy.

We expect a quarter point cut in the third quarter and a half point cut in the fourth quarter.

Corporate Highlights:

Tesla Inc. is slashing prices of its best-selling vehicle in a bid to clear its biggest-ever stockpile.

The company is marking down Model Y sport utility vehicles it has in inventory, with the rear-wheel drive version going for $4,600 less than the cost to custom order the sport utility vehicle. Long-range and performance Model Ys are discounted by at least $5,000.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% as of 9:30 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1%

The MSCI World index fell 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro fell 0.4% to $1.0798

The British pound fell 0.4% to $1.2586

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 151.67 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.4% to $66,984.51

Ether fell 2% to $3,260.25

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced seven basis points to 4.38%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.39%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.06%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $86.92 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,294.47 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Natalia Kniazhevich.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.