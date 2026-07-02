Stocks Rise as Jobs Fuel Bets Fed to Stay on Hold: Markets Wrap

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(Bloomberg) — A slower-than-anticipated increase in US jobs drove stocks higher and short-dated bond yields fell on bets the Federal Reserve won’t be forced to raise interest rates any time soon.

The advance in equities in early trading signaled the S&P 500 will extend week’s gains. Treasury two-year yields dropped five basis points to 4.13%. The dollar retreated against all developed-world currencies. Money markets showed traders pricing in about a 20% chance of a Fed hike this month, down from 33% before the data. Oil deepened its slide below pre-war levels.

US hiring slowed sharply in June even as the unemployment rate fell, curbing some of the budding momentum in job growth this year. Nonfarm payrolls increased 57,000 last month after downward revisions to the prior two months, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data out Thursday.

The unemployment rate fell to 4.2% as labor force participation plunged.

Ongoing labor market stability likely leaves the Fed focusing on upcoming inflation data to determine its appetite for tightening policy, according to Kay Haigh at Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

“We still see a path for the Fed to stay on hold for the rest of the year, however any further upside surprises to inflation could convince the committee to hike sooner rather than later,” he said.

“Today’s cooler labor print endorses the notion that the Fed retains considerable flexibility to emphasize the price stability side of the dual mandate,” said Jeff Schulze at ClearBridge Investments.

Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh this week said price risks have come down in recent weeks, while repeating his determination to bring inflation back to the US central bank’s 2% target. While officials held rates steady last month, they did signal growing support for hikes this year amid inflation running at its fastest since 2023.

“Warsh can wipe his brow,” said Brian Jacobsen at Annex Wealth Management. “The labor market isn’t overheating. Inflation expectations are moderating. It means the Fed can take the whole summer off it wants as it won’t have to hike or cut.”

Corporate Highlights:

Google lost its long-running fight against a €4.1 billion ($4.7 billion) European Union antitrust fine after the bloc’s top judges said regulators were right to punish the US giant for abusing Android’s market power. OpenAI has begun preliminary discussions about giving the US government a 5% stake in the ChatGPT-developer, the Financial Times reported, citing two people familiar with the talks. SoftBank Group Corp. and its telecom unit will start renting AI computing resources to US companies next fiscal year, using a growing pipeline of data centers to compete with the likes of CoreWeave Inc. and Nebius Group NV. For the second straight quarter, two Blue Owl Capital Inc. private credit funds were hit with the industry’s largest redemption requests, forcing the manager to again cap withdrawals. Rivian Automotive Inc. raised its full-year sales outlook in a promising sign as the maker of electric vehicles begins deliveries of its lower-cost SUV that’s seen as critical to the company’s future. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 9:10 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.1% The MSCI World Index rose 0.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.5% The euro rose 0.6% to $1.1449 The British pound rose 0.6% to $1.3361 The Japanese yen rose 0.9% to 161.06 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.5% to $61,591.86 Ether rose 3.1% to $1,666.17 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.47% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 2.92% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.80% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.3% to $67.66 a barrel Spot gold rose 2.3% to $4,122.61 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.