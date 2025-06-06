Stocks Rise as Jobs Surprise Spurs Treasury Losses: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks extended this week’s gains and bond yields rose as US jobs data allayed concerns of an imminent economic slowdown, steadying Wall Street in the aftermath of President Donald Trump’s market-moving war of words with Elon Musk.

The S&P 500 climbed 1%, with economically sensitive industries outperforming. The Russell 2000 index of small firms added 1.3%. Tesla Inc. jumped 4.5%, driving tech megacaps higher. Treasuries fell across the curve, with two-year yields topping 4%. The dollar rose.

While US job growth moderated in May and the prior months were revised lower, Friday’s report narrowly exceeded economist forecasts, bolstering bulls who were primed for disappointment after reports this week raised doubts about the buoyancy of American hiring. Money markets trimmed bets that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates twice this year.

Wall Street’s Reaction to Jobs:

Bret Kenwell at eToro:

Today’s jobs report should bring relief to investors who are worried about a breakdown in the labor market. While it may not be firing on all cylinders, it’s far from showing signs of a major breakdown.

What does this mean for investors? A strong labor report gives the Fed more breathing room when it comes to holding off on rate cuts.

Today’s solid labor report buys the Fed more time, but Chair Powell may have a hard time justifying a restrictive rate policy should inflation continue lower.

Lindsay Rosner at Goldman Sachs Asset Management:

Keep it moving! Stronger-than-expected jobs growth and stable unemployment underlines the resilience of the US labor market in the face of recent shocks.

With the Fed laser-focused on managing the risks to the inflation side of its mandate, today’s stronger-than-expected jobs report will do little to alter its patient approach.

Chris Zaccarelli at Northlight Asset Management:

It’s clear that the economy remains resilient, with the job market holding up well.

The Fed should be reluctant to cut rates because the full effects of tariffs haven’t impacted inflation numbers yet and the job market isn’t deteriorating enough to force their hand.

Under this backdrop, we think caution is still warranted because valuations are high, much of the tariff risks haven’t been removed and the economy appears to be slowing.

Jeff Roach at LPL Financial:

If payroll growth trudges on like this, the Fed will likely remain in wait-and-see mode. Markets breathed a sigh of relief after this morning’s payroll release.

Seema Shah at Principal Asset Management:

Even during peak trade uncertainty, the labor market remained fairly solid.

The market is clearly skittish about economic risks – but so far the data is holding on nicely and the pain trade remains a continued move higher in equity markets.

For the Fed, there is little urgency to cut rates. Holding on until the trade mist clears will reduce the risk of a policy mis-step, particularly while average earnings data remains on the high side of estimates. We expect the first rate cut to come in late-2025.

Corporate Highlights:

Tesla Inc. rose after Elon Musk suggested he was open to making amends with President Donald Trump, easing tensions after their simmering feud erupted into a public war of words a day earlier.

Robinhood Markets Inc. gained as investors speculate that the online brokerage could become the latest firm to earn a coveted spot in the S&P 500 Index.

Broadcom Inc., a chip supplier to companies like Alphabet Inc. and Apple Inc., gave a lackluster revenue forecast for the current quarter, suggesting that the AI spending frenzy isn’t as strong as some investors anticipated.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. posted a second straight disappointing quarter, fueling concerns that rising competition, new tariffs and a shift away from yoga pants are derailing its ambitious growth plans.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 1% as of 9:30 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 1%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.9%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.6%

The Russell 2000 Index rose 1.3%

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 1.9%

Tesla rose 4.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4%

The euro fell 0.6% to $1.1380

The British pound fell 0.4% to $1.3515

The Japanese yen fell 0.9% to 144.86 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 3.5% to $104,014.26

Ether rose 3.5% to $2,484.01

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced eight basis points to 4.47%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 2.57%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.64%

The yield on 2-year Treasuries advanced 10 basis points to 4.02%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.8% to $63.88 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

