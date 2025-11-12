Stocks Rise as Nearing End of Shutdown Buoys Mood: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks climbed amid optimism the US government shutdown will end as soon as Wednesday, with investors betting the return of official data will bolster the case for a Federal Reserve interest-rate cut.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3%, extending the previous session’s gains that came as investors rotated out of big tech and into defensives. Treasuries rallied, catching up with Tuesday’s futures gains after the cash market was shut for Veterans Day. The dollar and gold were little changed.

House members are set to return to Washington on Wednesday to vote on a spending deal after the longest government shutdown in US history. The resumption of data releases could bolster rate-cut bets amid lingering uncertainty over the Fed’s next move.

“As government functions resume, we expect a clearer read on the economic data, an important step for assessing the underlying strength of US activity,” said Rajeev De Mello, a global macro portfolio manager at Gama Asset Management. “Investor positioning is adjusting to a confluence of supportive factors.”

Corporate News:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Nvidia Corp.’s nearest rival in AI chips, predicted accelerating sales growth over the next five years, driven by strong demand for its data center products. FedEx Corp. expects profit this quarter to improve from a year ago, easing investor concerns about a lackluster holiday season and volatile trade policies. Adani Enterprises Ltd. offered stock to existing shareholders at a 24% discount for a rights issuance that aims to raise 249.3 billion rupees ($2.8 billion). ABN Amro Bank NV said it will acquire NIBC Bank from Blackstone Inc. for about €960 million ($1.11 billion) to expand in retail banking in the Netherlands. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit thanks to accelerated AI-related spending by major tech firms. Infineon Technologies AG forecast revenue will return to growth in the 2026 fiscal year as the global boom in artificial intelligence data centers raised its sales outlook. Bayer AG posted better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by demand for new medicines and corn seeds. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.5% as of 8:35 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.6% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.5% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.4% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1586 The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 154.65 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1189 per dollar The British pound was little changed at $1.3151 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.3% to $103,953.82 Ether rose 1.5% to $3,468.56 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.09% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.67% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.42% Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.5% to $64.83 a barrel Spot gold was little changed This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

