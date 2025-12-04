Stocks Rise as Optimism Builds for Year-End Rally: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks in Europe and Asia set the pace on Thursday, while US futures held gains as traders bet that Federal Reserve rate cuts will help drive a global rally into year-end.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 rose as technology and auto stocks outperformed. Asian equities pushed to the highest in more than two weeks on strength in Japanese heavyweights such as SoftBank Group Corp. S&P 500 futures were little changed after the benchmark climbed in seven of the past eight sessions.

Global bonds weakened, led by rising yields in Japan. Sentiment shifted after a report that the Bank of Japan is likely to raise interest rates this month, tempering the earlier boost from a strong 30-year auction. The 10-year US Treasury rate rose two basis points to 4.08%. The dollar was flat while Bitcoin held above $93,000.

Data increasingly pointing to strain on US consumers and the labor market has bolstered expectations for a Fed cut next week. Confidence that the Fed will be dovish under a new chair has also supported sentiment, helping equities regain momentum after November’s pullback, driven by concerns over stretched tech valuations.

“We see sentiment remaining positive into year-end and have been adding to our bullish positions,” said Mohit Kumar, chief economist and strategist for Europe at Jefferies. “The recent bout of volatility was a healthy correction.”

Corporate News

Cambricon Technologies Corp. plans to more than triple its production of AI chips in 2026, aiming to wrest market share from Huawei Technologies Co. in China and fill a void left by Nvidia Corp.’s forced exit. Paramount Skydance Corp. more than doubled the proposed breakup fee in its offer to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. to $5 billion, according to people familiar with the company’s offer, part of a sweetened proposal designed to outshine rival bids. Singapore’s stock exchange is considering buying Cboe Global Markets Inc.’s Australian unit, the Australian Financial Review reported. On one of Larry Fink’s frequent trips to Australia, the BlackRock Inc. chief sized up a boutique finance firm run by an Olympic swimming champ — a prelude to a A$25 million ($16.5 million) play to crack open one of the world’s richest retirement systems. Hong Kong builder New World Development Co. failed to get full support from creditors in a key bond-exchange plan that required them to accept cuts in the value of their holdings. Microsoft Corp. slid 2.5% on a report of lower demand for some artificial-intelligence tools even as the company said aggregate sales quotas for AI products have not been reduced. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2% as of 8:31 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures were little changed Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.9% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1673 The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 154.85 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.0629 per dollar The British pound was little changed at $1.3350 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.7% to $93,084.29 Ether rose 0.4% to $3,177.68 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.08% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.76% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 4.46% Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.3% to $62.85 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.3% to $4,192.28 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

