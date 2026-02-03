Stocks Rise as Palantir Ignites Rally in Tech: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks rose around the world as precious metals bounced back and robust earnings from Palantir Technologies Inc. sparked a rally in technology stocks.

S&P 500 futures gained 0.2% after the US benchmark closed near a record. Palantir Technologies Inc. surged 10% in premarket trading on a stronger-than-expected sales outlook. South Korea’s Kospi posted its biggest advance since 2020 as Samsung Electronics Co. surged 10%. Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.5%.

In metals markets, gold climbed more than 5% to rise above $4,900, with dip-buyers stepping in to end a two-day rout and as the US dollar fell. Silver jumped more than 10%.

Stocks are regaining momentum after a steep drop in precious metals sparked a pullback from riskier assets at the end of last week. Strong US manufacturing data has added to optimism, showing that the economy is on a sound footing as the earnings season rolls on.

“Investors keep on focusing on the earnings season, which isn’t bad so far, with reasonable expectations that are not hard to meet,” Roland Kaloyan, head of European equity strategy at Societe Generale. “I don’t see a reason for momentum to switch in the short term.”

US Treasuries posted a small retreat, with the 10-year yield up one basis point at 4.29%. Bitcoin hovered around $78,500.

What Bloomberg’s Strategists Say…

“Metals are once again on the up and strength in other FX peers, especially the antipodeans, has been enough to knock the dollar lower, seemingly back in line with the broader trend seen so far in 2026. The ‘as you were’ nature of these moves are also playing out in the stock markets, with long trades on the Kospi and on European stocks doing well today.”

— Adam Linton, macro strategist. For full analysis, click here.

After the favorable reception to Palantir’s report, investors will turn their attention Tuesday to earnings from Advanced Micro Devices Inc. after the close, watching for signs that the company is challenging Nvidia Corp.’s dominance in the market for artificial-intelligence accelerators.

AMD has rallied more than 50% since October, while Nvidia has remained largely flat, as traders increasingly look more broadly than the Magnificent Seven for the next leg of the AI trade.

Flows are “going into the semiconductor land, they’re going into memory stocks, that’s where performance is to be had in the short term,” Jimmy Muchechetere, an equity analyst at Investec Wealth and Investment, told Bloomberg TV.

Company earnings will remain the main focus over the next few days after the delay of Friday’s scheduled release of the January jobs report. The partial government shutdown will also push back December’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, which had been due for publication on Tuesday.

Corporate Highlights:

Elon Musk is combining SpaceX and xAI in a deal that values the enlarged entity at $1.25 trillion, as the world’s richest man looks to fuel his increasingly costly ambitions in artificial intelligence and space exploration. Orsted A/S agreed to sell its European onshore business to Danish investor Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners for €1.4 billion ($1.7 billion), as the company completes a divestment plan. BP Plc needs to demonstrate how its decision to prioritize investment in oil and gas will create value for shareholders, according to a group of investors. Palantir Technologies Inc. forecast revenue for fiscal 2026 that significantly exceeded Wall Street expectations, a boost for the data analytics company after its shares have gotten off to a lackluster start so far this year. Amundi SA, Europe’s largest asset manager, reported fourth-quarter pretax profit that beat expectations and said it’s benefiting from investors seeking to diversify away from US dollar assets.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 5:26 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.5% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4% The MSCI World Index rose 0.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1% The euro was little changed at $1.1795 The British pound was unchanged at $1.3666 The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 155.83 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $78,410.32 Ether fell 2.1% to $2,291.96 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.29% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.88% Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.51% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.1% to $62.06 a barrel Spot gold rose 5.5% to $4,915.80 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Rose Henderson and Subrat Patnaik.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.