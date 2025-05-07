Stocks Rise as Powell Says Economy Is Holding Up: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Assurances by Jerome Powell that the economy remains sound and the Federal Reserve won’t be forced into rash action by Donald Trump’s trade war bolstered markets, pushing up stocks and the dollar. Equities were also aided by prospects for looser rules on semiconductor exports.

While warning that risks are growing of higher inflation and slowing growth, Powell calmed investors after the Federal Open Market Committee left interest rates unchanged. The S&P 500 halted a two-day slide, with chipmakers leading the charge after Bloomberg News reported that the Trump administration plans to rescind Biden-era curbs for the industry. The dollar advanced against most major currencies. Benchmark 10-year yields fell.

With unemployment still low and demand steady, Fed officials have said they are comfortable keeping rates unchanged until they have a better understanding of where the economy is headed. Powell repeated that sentiment Wednesday, adding the cost to waiting is fairly low.

“Powell reiterated several times that the Fed wasn’t in a hurry to adjust the stance of monetary policy given the strength of the economy, which puts the Fed in a position to wait for greater clarity and see how conditions evolve before cutting rates,” said Josh Jamner at ClearBridge Investments.

Price action Wednesday was especially muted when compared April 16, when stocks and the dollar tumbled after Powell first mentioned the growing tension between the Fed’s dual mandate of controlling price pressures and bolstering employment. His comments then, coming amid a violent stretch in markets, were taken by traders as a vow to prioritize the fight against inflation even if it proved costly for investors.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4%. The Nasdaq 100 added 0.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.7%.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.28%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.5%.

Corporate Highlights:

Apple Inc. is “actively looking at” revamping the Safari web browser on its devices to focus on AI-powered search engines, a seismic shift for the industry hastened by the potential end of a longtime partnership with Google.

Walt Disney Co. reported fiscal second-quarter results that beat Wall Street estimates and raised its outlook for the full year, citing strong performances from theme parks and streaming TV.

Uber Technologies Inc. reported weaker-than-expected quarterly gross bookings, citing lower US inbound travel that’s led to slower gains in its rideshare business.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. is cutting about 500 jobs, representing about 5% of its global workforce, as it works toward a goal of generating $10 billion in annual recurring revenue.

The European Union will propose tariffs on Boeing Co. aircraft and US-made cars if talks with President Donald Trump’s administration fail to de-escalate a brewing trade conflict, according to people familiar with the deliberations.

Carvana Co. doubled its profits as consumers have gone on a buying spree of new and used cars to avoid higher costs due to Trump’s tariffs.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% as of 4 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.5%

The euro fell 0.6% to $1.1306

The British pound fell 0.5% to $1.3296

The Japanese yen fell 1% to 143.81 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.6% to $96,184.15

Ether rose 1.2% to $1,796.47

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.28%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 2.47%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 4.46%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.7% to $58.09 a barrel

Spot gold fell 1.8% to $3,371.35 an ounce

