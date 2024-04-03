Stocks Rise as Powell Sticks to Wait-and-See Tone: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — The stock market remained higher after Jerome Powell reiterated the Federal Reserve’s wait-and-see approach before policymakers decide to embark on interest-rate cuts.

While the Fed chief didn’t break any new ground, Wall Street got some relief from his views that recent inflation figures did not “materially change” the overall picture. Powell also reaffirmed that it will likely be appropriate to begin lowering rates “at some point this year.” Equities were already up when he started speaking after a report showed a slowdown in services and a drop in prices to a four-year low. Bonds rebounded from session lows.

In recent days, traders had scaled back their rate-cut expectations amid signs of economic resilience and a more hawkish tone from a raft of Fed officials. That has led to skepticism on whether the central bank would be able to deliver on its projection of three total reductions by year-end, weighing on investor sentiment.

“The Fed has been clear about being data-dependent,” Omar Aguilar at Schwab Asset Management told Bloomberg Television. “Between what market says and expectations in the market, it has been more the market getting closer to the Fed than Fed going to the market.”

The S&P 500 topped 5,200 after seeing its biggest drop in about a month. Meta Platforms Inc. led gains in megacaps, while Intel Corp. sank after giving a disappointing outlook for its factory operations. Treasury 10-year yields were little changed at 4.36%. Oil climbed after OPEC+ ministers affirmed current supply cuts.

Swap traders are putting almost even odds on an initial cut in June, and pricing suggests they see a chance of fewer than three reductions this year.

“Expect some churning in the market over the coming quarters with mixed data and a question on how long the Fed intends to pause,” said Victoria Fernandez at Crossmark Global Investments.

Yung-Yu Ma at BMO Wealth Management, says he expects more of a stock-market consolidation instead of a correction.

“We could see choppy market action until the market processes inflation pressures, the Fed, oil prices, and long-term interest rates – all of which could drive markets and add to near-term volatility,” he noted. “Economic growth continues to look healthy, so the stock market should regain its footing once these concerns are less acute.

The Fed could risk losing its credibility if it cuts rates too soon, according to Eric Veiel at T. Rowe Price Group Inc.

“Jerome Powell said very early on he is a student of what happened in the seventies,” he said on Bloomberg Television Tuesday. “If they go ahead and start cutting now, I think they are in danger of making the same mistake.”

In the 1970s, the central bank was too quick off the mark in easing policy before inflation was truly vanquished. That’s an error that even Paul Volcker – widely considered the greatest US central banker – committed in 1980 as the economy weakened, only to reverse course later and drive the US into a deeper downturn.

Despite a “solid” outlook for a US soft landing, stock investors’ expectations have gotten stretched. Morgan Stanley’s wealth management arm says that’s reason to seek opportunities outside the S&P 500, according to a note from the bank’s global investment committee.

The US equity benchmark’s rallly was driven by multiples expansion, with investors expecting improving profits despite cooling growth, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Chief Investment Officer Lisa Shalett wrote this week.

Investors appear to be showing “persistent” demand for US stocks, according to Citigroup Inc. strategists, suggesting there’s room for the rally to resume after the recent pullback.

More than $16 billion in net long positions was added to S&P 500 futures last week, while exchange-traded funds showed net inflows, strategists led by Chris Montagu wrote this week.

Corporate Highlights:

Walt Disney Co. and Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger are poised to triumph over Nelson Peltz’s Trian Fund Management in a costly, months-long proxy battle, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

With more than 60% of the votes counted, Vanguard Group Inc. is backing Disney’s slate of board nominees at a much-anticipated meeting set for Wednesday, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Key events this week:

Eurozone S&P Global Services PMI, PPI, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Challenger job cuts, Thursday

Fed’s Loretta Mester, Alberto Musalem, Thomas Barkin, Patrick Harker, Austan Goolsbee speak, Thursday

European Central Bank publishes account of March rate decision, Thursday

Eurozone retail sales, Friday

US unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, Friday

Fed’s Michelle Bowman, Thomas Barkin and Lorie Logan speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% as of 12:55 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.5%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%

The MSCI World index rose 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%

The euro rose 0.6% to $1.0831

The British pound rose 0.5% to $1.2646

The Japanese yen was little changed at 151.67 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.9% to $66,291.54

Ether rose 2.5% to $3,353.76

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.36%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.40%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.06%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.7% to $85.74 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $2,292.31 an ounce

