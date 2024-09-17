Stocks Rise as Retail Sales Show US Is Holding Up: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks rose after retail sales data released ahead of Federal Reserve decision showed the US consumer is holding up.

Equities advanced across the board, with the S&P 500 gaining for a seventh straight day. Treasury yields edged up, with shorter maturities leading the move. Yet traders continued to bet on a strong chance of a half-point rate cut by the Fed on Wednesday.

Subscribe to the Bloomberg Daybreak podcast on Apple, Spotify or anywhere you listen.​​​​​​

US retail sales unexpectedly rose in August, supported by online purchases that masked more mixed results at other merchants. The value of retail purchases, unadjusted for inflation, increased 0.1% after a revised 1.1% gain in July. Excluding autos and gasoline stations, sales advanced for fourth month.

“Another Goldilocks number,” said David Russell at TradeStation. “Retail sales are strong enough to keep us out of recession, but not strong enough to stop rate cuts.”

That said, we’re not out of the woods quite yet, according to Bret Kenwell at eToro.

“There are reasons to be concerned about the labor market and while the consumer is holding on enough to beat economists’ expectations, the results are not necessarily pointing to a consumer that is thriving,” he said.

The S&P 500 rose 0.6%. The Nasdaq 100 climbed 0.6%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.4%. The Russell 2000 gained 1.1%. Microsoft Corp. climbed on a $60 billion buyback and a dividend boost. Intel Corp. gained on plans to make a custom artificial-intelligence chip for Amazon.com Inc.

Treasury 10-year yields advanced two basis points to 3.64%. The market-implied odds that policymakers announce a 50-basis-point rate reduction on Wednesday were around 55%. Traders have fully priced in a full quarter-point worth of easing.

Right or wrong, market expectations were already shifting toward a 50 basis point Fed cut this week, according to Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley.

“The stronger-than-anticipated headline retail sales number seemed to support that outlook, but the report’s fine print presented a more mixed picture,” Larkin said. “This data isn’t going to decide the issue for the Fed, one way or the other.”

Matt Maley at Miller Tabak, the Fed will either cut 50 basis points or opt for a 25 basis-point reduction, but signal that they will be more aggressive going forward,” Maley said.

Still, he says, that does not guarantee that the stock market and/or bond market will rally in a meaningful way. Maley says the Fed will likely try to convey that a more dovish stance is not seen as something that means they’re suddenly worried about an imminent recession.

“Therefore, given that the stock market is approaching overbought territory, we could still get a ‘sell the news’ reaction to the Fed this week,” he added.

Key events this week:

Eurozone CPI, Wednesday

Fed rate decision, Wednesday

UK rate decision, Thursday

US US Conf. Board leading index, initial jobless claims, US existing home sales, Thursday

FedEx earnings, Thursday

Japan rate decision, Friday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.6% as of 10:17 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.6%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.6%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.4%

S&P 500 Equal Weighted Index rose 0.6%

The Russell 2000 Index rose 1.1%

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 1.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro was little changed at $1.1127

The British pound was little changed at $1.3203

The Japanese yen fell 0.7% to 141.62 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 3.8% to $59,868.62

Ether rose 3% to $2,341.67

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 3.64%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.14%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 3.78%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.4% to $71.10 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.