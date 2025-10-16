Stocks Rise as Robust Tech Earnings Lift Sentiment: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Global stocks advanced on Thursday as strong technology earnings shifted focus away from the lingering threat of a US-China trade war.

Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.3% as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. hiked its revenue-growth target and raised its forecast for capital spending. The results highlighted how chipmakers stand to be among the biggest winners from an AI investment boom that’s expected to exceed $1 trillion in coming years.

An MSCI gauge for Asian shares rose 0.9%, fueled by solid gains for tech companies such as China’s ZTE Corp. and South Korea’s SK Hynix Inc. Europe’s Stoxx 600 held steady ahead of a confidence vote in French premier Sebastien Lecornu. Nestlé SA jumped more than 8% after reporting a rebound in sales and unveiling plans to cut 16,000 jobs.

Gold soared to as high as $4,242 an ounce, taking gains this year to more than 60% as trade frictions and expectations for further Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts lured buyers. The dollar slipped for a third day, while Treasuries were little changed after two-year yields fell toward their lowest level for 2025.

Thursday’s gains showed investors remain optimistic about the outlook for corporates, even as renewed trade tensions cast a shadow. After several months of relative calm, frictions between Washington and Beijing have flared up again, with stocks turning volatile as dip buyers step in following selloffs.

Investors are getting so used to “political ups and downs, that they are now realizing that unless they hurt the earnings of companies, which are the real drivers of risk markets, then they really cannot affect equity markets,” Fabiana Fedeli, chief investment officer for equities, multi-asset and sustainability at M&G Investments, told Bloomberg TV.

Trade Fears

Markets had been whipsawed in US trading on Wednesday by comments from President Donald Trump that the US was locked in a trade war with China, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s suggestion of a longer-term truce.

Trump spoke just hours after Bessent dangled the possibility of extending a pause of import duties on Chinese goods for longer than three months if China halts its plan for strict new export controls on rare-earth elements. The US and China have agreed to a series of 90-day truces since earlier this year, with the next deadline looming in November.

Oil rose from a five-month low after Trump said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had vowed to halt purchases of Russian barrels, a move that could squeeze global supply.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 8:46 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.9% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.8% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1% The euro was little changed at $1.1656 The Japanese yen was little changed at 150.99 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1268 per dollar The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3427 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.3% to $110,881.34 Ether rose 1.1% to $4,007.05 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.03% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.57% Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.54% Commodities

Brent crude rose 1.1% to $62.58 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.6% to $4,231.13 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

