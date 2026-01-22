Stocks Rise as Strong Economic Data Spur Bond Drop: Markets Wrap

11 minutes

(Bloomberg) — The cooling of geopolitical tensions, a rally in big tech and solid economic data fueled gains in stocks, with the market remaining higher after an in-line inflation report. Bonds retreated.

Equities rose around the world, with the S&P 500 up for a second straight day after a dial-back in US threats about acquiring Greenland calmed markets. Tech megacaps were set for their best day in 2026 as comments by Nvidia Corp.’s chief Jensen Huang reinforced enthusiasm for the artificial-intelligence trade. Small caps beat the US equity benchmark for a 14th straight session.

Treasury yields rose across the curve as strong economic data reinforced the argument for the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates on hold in January.

The US economy expanded in the third quarter by slightly more than initially reported, supported by stronger exports and smaller drag from inventories. Initial jobless claims steadied at 200,000 last week. And personal spending rose at a solid pace in November, underscoring consumer resilience.

“US consumers continue to underpin the economy,” said Lale Akoner at eToro. “Resilient spending lowers near-term recession risk and supports corporate revenues, particularly in consumer-facing sectors. However, steady demand also means interest rates are likely to stay higher for longer.”

In this environment, Akoner says returns are more likely to come from companies with pricing discipline, margin resilience and earnings visibility, rather than a simple rebound driven by lower rates.

Meantime, the deal that persuaded President Donald Trump to defuse an escalating crisis over Greenland paves the way for NATO to beef up security in the Arctic region and fend off any threat from Russia or China.

“This episode once again highlights how headline-driven the market remains, and how quickly sentiment can flip when geopolitical risk is dialed back,” said Fawad Razaqzada at Forex.com.

The S&P 500 rose 0.5%. The yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed three basis points to 4.27%. The dollar lost 0.2%. Oil fell as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that the US, Russia and Ukraine will meet in coming days.

“We still think that fundamentals are good and the Fed is likely to cut two or three times this year,” said Scott Helfstein at Global X. “That continues to set up a favorable backdrop even if the calm is occasionally disrupted by geopolitical volatility.”

President Trump’s approach to Greenland at the World Economic Forum in Davos has been “effective” and led to a speedy resolution, according to Stifel Financial Corp. Chief Executive Officer Ron Kruszewski.

“I sat there and said, ‘you know what he’s going to do? He’s going to throw it against the wall and you all are going to react crazy,’” Kruszewski said in an interview on Bloomberg Television at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday. “And then he’s going to come and say, OK, what do you want to do?”

Speculation that Europe could leverage US assets to retaliate against Trump’s bid for Greenland has been the chatter on trading floors and at the Davos gathering this week. Greenland’s pension fund is mulling whether it should continue investing in US stocks, in what its chief executive says would be a symbolic stand against the push to seize control of the island.

Trump vowed “big retaliation” if European countries sell US assets in response to his tariff threats related to Greenland, adding pressure on them to stick with an emerging deal over the future of the island.

“If they do, they do. But you know, if that would happen, there would be a big retaliation on our part,” Trump said Thursday during a Fox Business interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos. “And we have all the cards.”

There’s little sign of foreign investors shunning US equities and bonds amid tensions surrounding the Trump administration’s stance toward Greenland, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists.

Team including Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou says past days’ headlines have raised questions over the risk of a potential “buyers’ strike” by some countries when it comes to US assets, perhaps concentrated in Europe.

“Greenland is likely to stay in the headlines in the near term, and markets remain susceptible to fresh political or geopolitical developments,” said Ulrike Hoffmann-Burchardi at UBS Global Wealth Management. “But the latest stock rebound serves as a reminder that favorable fundamentals remain in the driver’s seat.”

She maintains the view that staying invested via a diversified portfolio remains the most effective way to manage market uncertainty.

Companies from around the world remain focused on American markets, driven by the money they’re getting out of the US, Nasdaq Inc. Chief Executive Officer Adena Friedman said.

“The investment firms are obligated to find the best returns,” Friedman told Bloomberg Television in Davos. There’s been a $3 trillion increase in equity flows into the US from foreign investors in the past year, she said. “We just have to continue to drive those outsize returns within our economy to continue the flows coming in.”

BlackRock Inc. Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink said there is no bubble in artificial intelligence, emphasizing the volume of investment needed to develop the technology.

“I don’t think there is any uncertainty about AI,” Fink said in a Bloomberg Television interview on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum. “I sincerely believe there is no bubble in the AI space.”

With small-caps are outperforming large-caps yet again, there is a clear shift in leadership underway, noted Jonathan Krinsky at BTIG.

“While there will be pullbacks, we want to stick on the side of this new trend which is still in its early days, in our view,” he said.

Meantime, trend-following funds are starting 2026 with fresh momentum, outperforming stocks and bonds after a year of false starts.

A Societe Generale index tracking major trend-following funds has climbed almost 4% in the opening weeks of the year, the second-strongest start on record in data going back to 2000. The performance follows a rally in metals, a weakening yen and resilient global equities, just the kind of sustained price moves these strategies need to deliver returns.

And hedge funds collected the most money since before the financial crisis last year, pushing industrywide assets past a record $5 trillion.

Corporate Highlights:

President Donald Trump’s proposal to impose a cap on credit-card interest rates would slow consumer spending and make credit less available, according to Bank of America Corp. Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. is preparing to list its chipmaking arm, tapping strong investor interest in the small circle of companies aspiring to compete with Nvidia Corp. in the hot AI accelerator business. Paramount Skydance Corp. again extended its tender offer for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. shares and said it would ask investors to vote against a proposed sale to Netflix Inc. at a special meeting of Warner Bros. shareholders. US airlines are already announcing backup plans for passengers ahead of an expected winter storm this weekend that could be the biggest of the season and cause massive disruptions to air traffic nationwide. Procter & Gamble Co.’s executives signaled sales are rebounding in the US and expressed confidence the company will meet its full-year guidance. General Electric Co.’s full-year outlook underwhelmed investors, a sign of high expectations on the jet-engine maker after a steep rise in the stock last year. Abbott Laboratories forecast a first-quarter profit that was lower than Wall Street expected and missed fourth-quarter sales estimates after its nutrition unit fell short of expectations, sending shares lower. Moderna Inc.’s chief executive officer said the company doesn’t plan to invest in new late-stage vaccine trials because of growing opposition to immunizations from US officials. Waymo will start offering its robotaxi service in Miami to the public Thursday, the first of around a dozen cities where the Alphabet Inc. company plans to launch this year. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is making progress on a restart of its sprawling Indonesian copper mine, it said Thursday, after a deadly mudslide shuttered the operation that’s critical to global supply. Target Corp. was hoping that it would get a fresh start with a new chief executive officer, but an immigration crackdown in its hometown Minneapolis is putting the retailer back in a familiar position: confronting a political maelstrom that’s disrupting operations. After immigration officials briefly detained two Target employees who are US citizens from a Richfield, Minnesota, store this month, some retail staffers started calling out of work at several locations in the Twin Cities area. PayPal Holdings Inc. agreed to acquire Cymbio, a platform designed to help merchants sell products across AI chatbots. Terms weren’t disclosed. General Fusion Inc. has agreed to a merger with a blank-check company in a deal that’s expected to create one of the first publicly traded nuclear fusion technology developers. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is talking with advisers about a possible bid for New York-listed wellness company Organon & Co., according to people familiar with the matter. Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Chief Executive Officer Jo Taylor said that the pension is “warehousing” capital in public markets after selling several assets within its private market portfolio last year. Ubisoft Entertainment SA sank after the Assassin’s Creed maker said it would cancel game projects, shut down studios and cut its guidance. Societe Generale SA plans to eliminate 1,800 positions in France by the end of next year as Chief Executive Officer Slawomir Krupa seeks to cut expenses. Nestlé SA is forging ahead with the sale of a stake in its €5 billion ($5.8 billion) water business, which includes the well-known brands Perrier and S.Pellegrino, people familiar with the matter said. IndiGo, India’s biggest airline, reported a quarterly profit that missed expectations on one-time charges due to December’s unprecedented disruptions that led to nearly 3,000 flight cancellations and tighter regulatory oversight. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.5% as of 11 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.6% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.1% The MSCI World Index rose 0.7% Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 1.3% Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index rose 0.2% The Russell 2000 Index rose 1.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2% The euro rose 0.4% to $1.1733 The British pound rose 0.4% to $1.3478 The Japanese yen was little changed at 158.43 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.4% to $88,873.9 Ether fell 3% to $2,938.01 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.27% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.88% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.49% The yield on 2-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 3.62% The yield on 30-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.88% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.5% to $59.74 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.8% to $4,869.57 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.