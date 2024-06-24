Stocks Rise as Traders Await Inflation Cues: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Global stocks rose as traders geared up for a week laden with political risk and inflation data.

The Stoxx 600 Index edged up 0.4%, led by auto shares which benefited from news that China and the European Union have agreed to start talks on the bloc’s plan to slap tariffs on electric vehicle imports. However, European markets are likely to stay under pressure ahead of the first voting round of the parliamentary election on Sunday, with polls showing further gains for the far-right National Rally.

S&P 500 equity futures advanced by about 0.2%, while a gauge of dollar strength eased, having enjoyed a five-week rally.

Markets are at a critical juncture heading into the second half of 2024, with an uncertain outlook for central-bank policy rates. The picture is also muddied by a series of upcoming elections — focus this week will be on the first US presidential debate between Joe Biden and challenger Donald Trump. Friday will bring inflation data from the euro area as well as the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of consumer costs, the PCE deflator.

“This week is relatively data-light except for the key PCE data which will be a big driver, and the Trump-Biden debate will be a major event,” said Elias Haddad, a strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman.

He said French political risks and robust US growth would continue to give the US an edge, potentially supporting the dollar uptrend.

The outlook hinges to a large extent on whether the Federal Reserve’s favored inflation yardstick shows a softer monthly advance in price growth. Economists expect the month-on-month figure to slow significantly, which could well pave way for officials to begin lowering interest rates by September.

In Paris, Eurofins Scientific SE dropped as much as 24% after Muddy Waters Capital LLC disclosed a short position in the laboratory services firm.

In New York premarket trading, Broadcom Inc. rose as much as 1.4% after Reuters reported the semiconductor device maker is working with ByteDance on developing an advanced AI processor, while Micron Technology Inc rose ahead of its earnings report due Wednesday.

Earlier, the Japanese yen held near 160 per dollar as top currency official Masato Kanda said authorities are ready to intervene to support it 24 hours a day, if needed.

Key events this week:

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem speaks, Monday

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly speaks, Monday

Fed Governor Christopher Waller speaks, Monday

Canada CPI, Tuesday

US Conference Board consumer confidence, Tuesday

Fed Governor Lisa Cook, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman speaks, Tuesday

Australia CPI, Wednesday

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Keir Starmer debate, Wednesday

Bank of Finland’s 3rd International Monetary Policy Conference begins, Wednesday

RBA Deputy Governor Andrew Hauser speaks, Thursday

Japan retail sales, Thursday

Philippines rate decision, Thursday

China industrial profits, Thursday

Eurozone economic confidence, consumer confidence, Thursday

BOE releases financial stability report, Thursday

Sweden rate decision, Thursday

Turkey rate decision, Thursday

US durable goods, initial jobless claims, GDP, wholesale inventories, Thursday

Mexico rate decision, Thursday

Japan Tokyo CPI, unemployment, industrial production, Friday

UK GDP, Friday

France, Italy, Spain CPI, Friday

US PCE inflation, spending and income, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin speaks, Friday

Colombia rate decision, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4% as of 9:47 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.2%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.0717

The Japanese yen was little changed at 159.76 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2887 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.2662

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.3% to $62,868.1

Ether fell 1.3% to $3,388.71

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.25%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.40%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.06%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.2% to $85.43 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $2,329.95 an ounce

