Stocks Rise as Trump Meets With Xi, Dollar Weakens: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US equity-index futures rose along with Asian shares as investors shrugged off the Federal Reserve’s cautious stance on further interest-rate cuts and turned their focus to the meeting between President Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.

Contracts for the S&P 500 rose 0.4% after the underlying gauge erased gains following Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s warning that a December rate cut isn’t a foregone conclusion. Asian shares gained 0.3%, with technology sector outperforming after Samsung Electronics Co.’s earnings beat estimates, and megacap US companies boosted bets on the artificial intelligence theme.

Gold edged up after four days of declines, while a gauge of the dollar trimmed gains from the prior session. Treasuries recouped some of their losses with the yield on the 10-year declining one basis point to 4.06%. Japan’s five-year government bond yield rose to the highest since 2008 ahead of the Bank of Japan’s rate decision later Thursday.

Trump said the US and China “could” sign a trade deal Thursday as the two leaders started a high-stakes meeting, which may pave the way to ease the world’s largest trade dispute. Earlier this week, top negotiators from the US and China resolved several contentious issues, setting the stage for the leaders to finalize a deal and calm global markets rattled by months of tension.

“Investors are looking past a cautious Fed and price the chance of a Trump–Xi thaw,” said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo Markets in Singapore. “With AI momentum also providing a tailwind, that could unlock the next leg higher for equities.”

Trump said he and Xi would have “a very successful meeting” on Thursday to quell an expansive trade fight.

The two leaders are set to finalize a détente as they meet in South Korea, putting the world’s biggest trade fight on hold — at least for now. China’s purchase of two US soybean cargoes — its first this season — hints at renewed trade flows under a broader pact that may roll back some recent tariffs and export curbs.

Initial signals indicated the leaders are readying a pact that could see a rollback of some tariffs, fees and export restrictions threatened or implemented in recent months. That includes a reduction in US duties linked to fentanyl, approval of the sale of TikTok’s US operations, soybean purchases and a deal to halt measures including China’s sweeping plan to require licenses for goods with even a trace amount of its rare earths.

“I think we’ve already agreed to a lot of things, and will agree to some more right now,” Trump said. He labeled Xi a “very tough negotiator” but also “a great leader of a great country.”

Following the Fed’s expected rate cut, Powell’s caution about future moves and his focus on labor market risks led investors to scale back easing bets. Against this backdrop, markets now await policy signals from the BOJ and the European Central Bank later Thursday.

Fed officials delivered their second straight rate reduction to support a softening labor market, and said they would stop shrinking the portfolio of assets on Dec. 1. Governor Stephen Miran dissented again in favor of a larger reduction. Kansas City Fed President Jeff Schmid said he preferred not to cut rates at all.

Investors also got a chance to price in tech companies spending on artificial intelligence after earnings from megacaps. Three bellwethers – Alphabet Inc., Meta Platforms Inc. and Microsoft Corp. — together racked up some $78 billion in capital expenditures last quarter. That’s up 89% from a year earlier.

Their earnings were mixed. Meta Platforms shares fell 7.4% in extended trading while Alphabet jumped 6.7%. Microsoft fell almost 4%. Earlier in the US trading day, Nvidia Corp. became the first company to reach $5 trillion in market valuation.

Also, artificial intelligence startup OpenAI is preparing to file for an initial public offering as soon as next year that may give the company a market capitalization of $1 trillion, Reuters reported.

“Even though the Fed communication was more hawkish than the market had expected, the news of Nvidia’s market cap exceeding $5 trillion and Alphabet’s favorable earnings announcement are supporting tech-related stocks in Asia,” said Tomo Kinoshita, global market strategist at Invesco Asset Management.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan is broadly expected to hold its benchmark interest rate steady at 0.5% on Thursday at its first policy meeting since Sanae Takaichi, a monetary easing advocate, became prime minister last week.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 11:41 a.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix rose 0.6% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.2% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.6% The Shanghai Composite was little changed Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.4% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1% The euro rose 0.1% to $1.1616 The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 152.47 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.0942 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $110,973.01 Ether fell 0.1% to $3,946.37 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.06% Japan’s 10-year yield advanced 2.5 basis points to 1.675% Australia’s 10-year yield advanced eight basis points to 4.31% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.6% to $60.14 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.2% to $3,939.35 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

