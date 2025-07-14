Stocks Rise as Trump Says He’s Open to Trade Talks: Markets Wrap

8 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street traders parsing Donald Trump’s latest tariff remarks sent stocks higher, with the market gearing up for results from big banks and inflation data. Bond yields and the dollar edged up. Oil fell as the US president’s plan to pressure Russia into a ceasefire with Ukraine didn’t include new measures aimed directly at hindering Moscow’s energy exports.

The S&P 500 hovered near all-time highs as Trump indicated he’s open to trade talks, even as he insisted that the letters threatening new rates are “the deals.” Meta Platforms Inc. paced gains in megacaps as Mark Zuckerberg said the company is building massive data centers to power artificial-intelligence efforts. While Corporate America is bracing for its weakest earnings season since mid-2023, lower estimates could be easier for companies to beat.

Subscribe to the Stock Movers Podcast on Apple, Spotify and other Podcast Platforms.

Trump unleashed tariff threats this weekend, declaring a 30% rate for Mexico and the European Union, and informing key trading partners of new rates that will kick in on Aug. 1 if they cannot negotiate better terms.

“We view the latest move from the White House as a negotiating tactic, and maintain our base case that the US effective tariff rate will settle around 15%, which we believe will allow the S&P 500 to rise further over the coming 12 months,” said Mark Haefele at UBS Global Wealth Management.

A 22V Research survey showed investors see the average effective tariff rate at 17%. They also estimate tariffs will add 28 basis points to core inflation in 2025. This is almost half of what was expected last month.

Treasuries were under slight pressure, while yields on long-term debt from Japan and Germany to the UK climbed as growing concern over widening fiscal deficits dented demand. Bitcoin briefly topped $120,000.

“The stock market’s muted reaction to the latest volley of tariff headlines suggests investors may be growing numb to them, or are deciding that the tariff bark will likely be worse than the eventual bite,” said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley.

To Emily Bowersock Hill, investors have become inured to the tariff drama, arguably to the point of complacency, and the S&P 500 is now overpriced.

“Absent a negative surprise, we expect the complacency to continue, particularly given the equity market’s upward momentum,” said the founding partner of Bowersock Capital Partners.

After months of seeing little inflation, June’s consumer price index probably experienced slightly faster growth as companies started to pass along the higher cost of imported merchandise associated with tariffs.

“Inflation pressures have remained muted so far, but tariffs will eventually feed through pushing prints higher and creating some discomfort for the Fed,” said Seema Shah at Principal Asset Management.

Meantime, the survey from 22V Research also showed that 67% of investors think core CPI is on a Fed friendly glide path. In addition, 42% of investors believe that the market reaction to CPI will be “risk-on,” 29% said “mixed” and 29% “risk-off.”

“I don’t think people are viewing any of the data points expected over this week as being materially indicative of how to position portfolios,” said Josh Rubin at Thornburg Investment Management. “We’re still in a waiting game around tariff policies as well as additional inflation and employment data that could influence Fed decision-making, and broader geopolitical developments, which are also in a quiet period.”

Rubin notes that activity naturally slows down during the summer period, and while investors will pay attention to earnings, most won’t view them as highly indicative of companies’ future outlooks, rather waiting to hear about any updated thoughts on tariff policy.

“We are not out of the woods just yet, as the next few weeks will be pivotal to see how countries respond to the administration’s new Aug. 1 tariff deadline,” said Glen Smith at GDS Wealth Management. “The big question for markets in the coming weeks is if earnings, which are expected to be solid, can overshadow the tariff issues.”

Investors already expect a sluggish second quarter, so the bigger risk may be to the back half of the year, according tp Bret Kenwell at eToro.

“Will management again tell a good story about the consumer and its customers, providing some stability (or even upward revisions) to third and fourth-quarter earnings?” he said. “If so, stocks could react favorably to that development. If not though, and estimates are instead revised lower, stocks may decline as they reflect this new reality.”

US megacaps are attractive as they’re likely to be boosted by the fiscal spending bill as well as a robust earnings outlook, according to Morgan Stanley strategists led by Michael Wilson.

Meantime, RBC Capital Markets strategists including Lori Calvasina lifted their year-end target for the S&P 500 to 6,250 from 5,730. The new level “is midway between the median and average of five different models,” they said. “We still see a wide range of outcomes in our modeling which we think reflects a high degree of uncertainty.”

Corporate Highlights:

Tesla Inc. shareholders will vote on whether to invest in Elon Musk’s xAI, the billionaire said, after the Wall Street Journal reported that SpaceX agreed to pump $2 billion into the artificial intelligence startup.

Investigators of the fatal Air India crash last month have found no evidence so far that would require them to take actions over the Boeing Co. 787 aircraft or the GE engines powering it.

Autodesk Inc. is no longer pursuing an acquisition of PTC Inc., people familiar with the matter said, which would have ranked as one of the year’s largest deals.

Kenvue Inc. said Chief Executive Officer Thibaut Mongon will leave the company as it continues to revamp the maker of Tylenol, Neutrogena and Listerine brands.

CoreWeave Inc. is expanding a data center that is projected to double the electricity needs of a city near Dallas, another example of the strains that artificial intelligence workloads are placing on the US power supply.

Best Buy Co. was downgraded to neutral at Piper Sandler, which cited lack of catalysts and competition.

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc. was cut to equal-weight at Morgan Stanley, which cited “full valuation.”

Huntington Bancshares Inc. agreed to buy Veritex Holdings Inc., which operates more than 30 bank branches in Texas, for $1.9 billion in an all-stock transaction.

Chip-design software maker Synopsys Inc. secured China’s approval to buy Ansys Inc., setting the stage to close the $35 billion deal later this week.

NIQ Global Intelligence Plc is seeking to raise as much as $1.2 billion in a US initial public offering, adding to a rush of summer listings.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.1% as of 3:26 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 0.1%

The Russell 2000 Index rose 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1668

The British pound fell 0.5% to $1.3429

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 147.74 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.6% to $119,814.06

Ether rose 0.2% to $2,997.14

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.43%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.73%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.60%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2% to $67.10 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $3,348.60 an ounce

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.