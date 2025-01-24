Stocks Rise as Trump Softens China Tariff Stance: Markets Wrap

3 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Global stocks are ending the week at record highs after President Donald Trump appeared to soften his approach toward tariffs on China. The yen strengthened after the Bank of Japan raised interest rates.

The president said in an interview with Fox News that he would “rather not” use tariffs against the world’s second-largest economy. He has also, so far, held back from imposing tariffs on Europe, though he warned of levies against Canada and Mexico.

Signs that Trump is open to negotiation has helped lift assets around the world under the shadow of a trade war, from stocks to currencies. Emerging-markets currencies are on course for their best week since July 2023. Europe’s benchmark Stoxx 600 index is on track for a fifth weekly advance after hitting a record. The dollar dropped to a one-month low as investors switched to higher-yielding assets.

“It is early days but nothing that President Donald Trump has said or done has caused a bad reaction in financial markets,” said Chris Iggo, chief investment officer of core investments at AXA Investment Managers. “Quite the contrary. It is paying to stay invested.”

US futures slipped 0.2% after the S&P 500 scaled a fresh peak.

Upbeat data, including signs that inflation is easing, is helping both bonds and stocks, according to Goldman Sachs strategist Lilia Peytavin.

“This is adding to the positive earnings we’ve got so far,” she said.

Burberry Group Plc jumped after the maker of upmarket trench coats reported better-than-expected sales. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA shares slumped after the Italian lender launched a takeover bid for Mediobanca SpA, whose shares rose.

The euro area’s private sector returned to growth in January, surprising analysts, with the Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index rising to 50.2.

In Japan, the yen strengthened against the greenback, after the Bank of Japan raised interest rates for the first time since July.

Key events this week:

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, existing home sales, S&P Global Manufacturing & Services PMI, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 6:24 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.5%

The euro rose 0.7% to $1.0488

The British pound rose 0.6% to $1.2421

The Japanese yen was little changed at 156.03 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.2% to $105,432.33

Ether rose 4.7% to $3,402.77

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.64%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.57%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.66%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $75.03 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.8% to $2,776.17 an ounce

