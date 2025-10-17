Stocks Rise as Trump Soothes Wall Street Nerves: Market Wrap

(Bloomberg) — A jittery week on Wall Street is ending on a relatively calmer note for stocks as President Donald Trump’s remarks soothed anxiety around trade tensions while regional banks climbed. Bonds and gold fell.

Equities edged mildly higher after a slide fueled by concern about credit quality in the economy sent financial shares plunging. The group staged a rebound on solid results from Truist Financial Corp., Regions Financial Corp. and Fifth Third Bancorp. Meantime, Zions Bancorp and Western Alliance Bancorp – which had led the recent industry selloff – rallied. Tech underperformed.

After a week when fears about escalating trade tensions between Washington and Beijing fueled sharp market swings, Trump said current tariffs on China were “not sustainable.” Last week, he threatened an additional 100% tariff on Chinese goods by Nov. 1, triggering Wall Street volatility.

“As well as ongoing trade war uncertainty between the US and China, sluggish global growth and stretched valuations, credit risk in US regional banks has added to the list of growing worries,” said Fawad Razaqzada at City Index and Forex.com. “But all it would take is a social media post by Trump to flip trigger a bullish reversal in risk appetite.”

For that reason, he’s “bit skeptical” about a sharp correction. Dip-buying has been a key theme in stock markets throughout 2025 and he expects that to continue.

Over $3.4 trillion worth of options will expire Friday, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. That could amplify market moves.

Corporate Highlights:

American Express Co. reported earnings that beat expectations after unveiling the long-anticipated Platinum credit card refresh last month. Morgan Stanley has begun marketing investment-grade bonds in as many as five parts, the third such deal by a major Wall Street firm this week following the release of third-quarter results. Ally Financial Inc. reported third-quarter earnings that topped estimates as the firm saw continued demand for car loans despite questions about consumer health in auto lending. Novo Nordisk A/S and Eli Lilly & Co. shares fell after President Donald Trump said the price of the blockbuster diabetes drug Ozempic could come down to just $150 a month. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday announced the first drug manufacturers that will receive expedited reviews as part of a new initiative to reward companies for acquiescing to the Trump administration's stated policy priorities. OpenAI has paused depictions of Martin Luther King Jr. after users generated "disrespectful" deepfake videos of the civil rights leader using its artificial intelligence tool Sora. Newcleo Ltd., a struggling UK nuclear startup, has agreed to invest as much as $2 billion to develop uranium fuel facilities in the US with American reactor developer Oklo Inc., a move aimed at expanding the supply chain for the fledgling fission industry. Porsche AG is in talks with Michael Leiters, the former head of McLaren Automotive Ltd., to take over as chief executive officer and turn around the struggling 911 maker. Man Group Plc, the world's largest publicly traded hedge fund, saw its assets soar to a record in the three months through September, as clients poured more money into long-only products and performance improved. Verisure Plc has reported a data breach to the Swedish police after information connected to one of its Swedish subsidiaries was accessed by an unauthorized party, just over a week after the firm successfully listed its shares on the Stockholm stock exchange in a blockbuster IPO. Suez SA, a French water and waste-treatment company partly owned by BlackRock Inc., has paused a process to sell Chinese assets as it wants to keep growing in the world's second-largest economy for longer, people familiar with the matter said. Cambricon Technologies Corp. reported a 14-fold surge in quarterly revenue, one of the starkest signs yet of how China's chipmakers are benefiting from a national drive to replace restricted Nvidia Corp. gear during a domestic AI development boom. BYD Co., the world's largest EV manufacturer, is recalling over 115,000 vehicles in its crucial home market due to technical defects, raising concerns about quality control in the Chinese giant's rush to keep costs down.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.1% as of 10:06 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.6% The MSCI World Index fell 0.1% Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 0.2% The Russell 2000 Index fell 0.4% SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF rose 1.7% Zions rose 6.5% Western Alliance rose 4.1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2% The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1662 The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3401 The Japanese yen was little changed at 150.49 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2% to $105,703.86 Ether fell 1.9% to $3,781.51 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.01% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.58% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.54% The yield on 2-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 3.46% The yield on 30-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.61% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.1% to $57.39 a barrel Spot gold fell 1.9% to $4,243.72 an ounce ©2025 Bloomberg L.P.