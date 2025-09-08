Stocks Rise as Week Packed With Risk Kicks Off: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks rose globally at the start of a packed week of events that will be crucial in shaping investor sentiment as markets trade near record highs.

In Japan, stocks advanced and the yen fell after Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said that he plans to step down. Europe’s Stoxx 600 index gained 0.3% as French yields held steady ahead of Monday’s confidence vote that is expected to topple Prime Minister François Bayrou’s government.

US equity futures nudged higher, clawing back some of the losses incurred on fears that the Federal Reserve was falling behind in supporting a rapidly cooling jobs market. Longer-dated US Treasuries eased slightly while the dollar nudged 0.1% lower.

Policy uncertainty in Japan and France adds to a torrent of US data this week that will help determine the Federal Reserve’s policy path. With a September interest-rate cut fully priced in, upcoming releases on consumer and producer prices will show how much room the Fed has to support a weakening jobs market.

For Michael Brown, a senior research strategist at Pepperstone Group Ltd., investors have to watch whether a cracking labor market stalls consumer spending, which would pose a headwind to equities.

“For the time being, though, oodles of AI CapEx from the hyperscalers, plus solid earnings growth, calmer tones prevailing on trade, and a more accommodative policy stance, should all keep the path of least resistance leading higher,” Brown wrote.

In commodities, oil gained after OPEC+ agreed on Sunday to raise production at a modest rate next month. Crude futures had slumped last week on signs the output boost was coming. Gold extended its record rally to above $3,600 an ounce.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3% as of 8:34 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.7% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.7% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1728 The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 147.64 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1297 per dollar The British pound was little changed at $1.3518 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $111,504.2 Ether rose 0.1% to $4,306.97 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.08% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.65% Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.65% Commodities

Brent crude rose 1.7% to $66.59 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.7% to $3,610.79 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Matthew Burgess.

