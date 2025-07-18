Stocks Rise as Yields Drop on Waller’s Rate Call: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — A solid start to the earnings season fueled gains in stocks, with traders awaiting a reading on consumer sentiment for clues on the state of America’s largest engine. Bond yields fell alongside the dollar as Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller reiterated his case for a July rate cut.

While equity trading was more subdued on Friday, the S&P 500 remained at all-time highs, heading for a weekly advance. Strong results from companies including American Express Co., 3M Co., SLB and Charles Schwab Corp. bolstered sentiment. The crypto market value topped $4 trillion after Congress passed the stablecoin bill.

Treasury yields dropped as Waller hinted he would dissent if his colleagues vote to hold rates steady in July, making his case for a reduction to support the labor market. Waller restated a case he first revealed in a Thursday speech.

“We think he is correct. The Fed’s role is to think ahead, not look behind, which is what Waller is doing concerning the slowing employment situation of this country,” said Andrew Brenner at NatAlliance Securities. “Nonetheless a July cut won’t happen.”

Money markets still assign near-zero odds of a cut on July 30. They price in about 45 basis points of easing by year-end, down from more than 65 basis points at the start of the month. Most of the shift occurred in response to stronger-than-anticipated June employment data released July 3.

Corporate Highlights:

American Express Co.’s billed business on its cards and other products outperformed expectations in the second quarter as its affluent customers continued to spend.

Netflix Inc. reported second-quarter results that exceeded investor expectations in every major metric. The company also raised its forecast for full-year sales and profit margins.

3M Co. raised its profit forecast and beat Wall Street’s estimates for the second quarter as Chief Executive Officer William Brown’s effort to reinvigorate the company gained momentum.

Chevron Corp. won its arbitration battle with Exxon Mobil Corp. and has closed it $53 billion deal to buy Hess Corp. more than 20 months after the takeover was announced.

SLB, the world’s largest oil-services provider, sees resiliency in the industry and remains constructive about the second half of 2025 despite uncertainties in customer demand.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. reported total net interest income for the second quarter that beat the average analyst estimate.

Charles Schwab Corp. reported earnings per share that topped estimates as the firm said client assets hit a new record and trading revenue rose.

Ally Financial Inc. reported strong consumer auto-loan originations and earnings that topped analysts’ expectations.

Meta Platforms Inc. said it won’t sign the code of practice for Europe’s new set of laws governing artificial intelligence, calling the guidelines to help companies follow the AI Act overreach.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. said another patient has died from acute liver failure after receiving one of its gene therapies, putting additional pressure on the biotech company after the recent deaths of two teenage boys.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% as of 9:30 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.8%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4%

The euro rose 0.6% to $1.1663

The British pound rose 0.4% to $1.3472

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 148.28 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.6% to $118,792.06

Ether rose 5.8% to $3,620.01

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.42%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.69%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.66%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.2% to $68.32 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.6% to $3,357.77 an ounce

