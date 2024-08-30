Stocks Rise for Fourth Month on US Easing Hopes: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Global stocks are closing in on a fourth month of gains, lifted by hopes of a soft landing for the US economy and the prospect of lower interest rates.

Shares in China led the advance in Asia, with sentiment boosted by a slew of upbeat earnings and the yuan’s rise to levels unseen in more than a year. Equities in Australia, Hong Kong and Japan also climbed, as did US futures, before publication of the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge later in the day.

Japan’s 10-year bond yield edged higher after data showed price pressures in Tokyo quickened in August, backing the case for a further normalization of monetary policy. The yen was on track to halt a two-day drop, while Treasuries were poised for their longest monthly winning streak in three years.

Bets for a Fed rate cut continue to dominate global markets, after data showed that the central bank has managed to tame inflation without the economy tumbling into recession. US output grew at a slightly stronger pace in the second quarter than initially reported, reflecting an upward revision to consumer spending that more than offset weaker activity in other categories.

“The US economy looks like it’s moving from very strong to strong,” said Thomas Taw, BlackRock’s head of APAC investment strategy, told Bloomberg TV. “The data will continue to weaken, but you kind of have to marry that off with how much is inflation going to weaken in the US.”

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed, though gains earlier this week mean it is set to end up for the first week in five.

Over in China, authorities are considering allowing homeowners to refinance as much as $5.4 trillion in mortgages to lower borrowing costs for millions of families and boost consumption.

Payrolls Data

Aside from the core PCE data due later in the session, the big focus for financial markets will be next week’s US employment numbers. Nonfarm payrolls figures on Sept. 6 will be scrutinized for clues as to whether the Fed will cut rates in September, after Chair Jerome Powell opened the door to easing at his Jackson Hole speech earlier this month.

US interest-rate cuts are likely to have knock-on effects across Asia, with analysts expecting authorities in Indonesia and India to lower borrowing costs.

“The soothing Jackson Hole dovish messages continue to resonate, while focus turns to the US employment report to assess if a soft landing remains on track,” Barclays Plc analysts including Gabriel Casillas wrote in a note.

Meanwhile, shares of WuXi AppTec and WuXi Biologics are in focus as House Republican leaders plan votes early next month on a series of measures targeting Chinese companies. On the earnings front, Bank of China reported declines in first-half net income and commissions.

In the commodities space, gold held near a record high and oil steadied after jumping on Thursday on positive US economic data and worsening supply disruptions in Libya. Iron ore edged higher after rallying by about 10% in 10 days to breach $100 a ton.

Key events this week:

Eurozone CPI, unemployment, Friday

US personal income, spending, PCE; consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 1:34 p.m. Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) rose 0.5%

Japan’s Topix rose 0.3%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.3%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.8%

The Shanghai Composite rose 1.3%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.1075

The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 144.79 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.2% to 7.0783 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.7% to $59,122.15

Ether fell 0.6% to $2,524.34

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.86%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 3.97%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $76.12 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $2,513.94 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Winnie Zhu.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.