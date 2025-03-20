Stocks Rise in Asia After Fed Calms Tariff Fears: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks rose with US stock futures after the Federal Reserve signaled it still sees room to cut interest rates later this year because any increase in inflation due to tariffs will be brief.

MSCI’s regional stock benchmark climbed to its highest level since early November as equities in Taiwan, Australia and South Korea all rallied. Nasdaq 100 futures jumped in Asia after the Financial Times said Nvidia Corp. aims to spend several hundred billion dollars to procure US-made chips and electronics over the next four years. European stock futures edged lower.

Australia’s dollar dropped after a report showed employment in the nation unexpectedly fell last month. Bloomberg’s gauge of the greenback held near the lowest since November. Copper climbed above $10,000 a ton amid the threat of higher tariffs. Cash Treasuries were shut in Asia due to a holiday in Japan.

“The Fed’s commentary will feed into dollar weakness going ahead and ease the pressure on capital outflows from Asian markets,” said Rajat Agarwal, an Asia strategist at Societe Generale SA. As US financial conditions ease on rate-cut bets and slower balance sheet runoff, it may eventually boost inflows into Asian and emerging markets stocks, he said.

Chinese shares bucked the positive equity trend, with the mainland benchmark CSI 300 Index falling for the first time in three days. Technology companies were among the biggest losers following their recent rally. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index slipped 2%.

“The risk-reward for China looks slightly less reasonable,” Sundeep Gantori, an analyst at UBS Global Wealth Management in Singapore, said on Bloomberg Television. “The risk-reward looks much better for US tech after the recent correction. It doesn’t mean there is no upside for China. We see decent upside, perhaps low teens and maybe 10% for the rest of the year.”

Chinese government bonds rose for a third day after the central bank stepped up short-term funding support. The People’s Bank of China has added a combined 973.2 billion yuan ($134.6 billion) via short-term policy loans on a net basis in the last four days.

Tencent Holdings Ltd. shares dropped even after the firm on Wednesday posted its fastest pace of revenue growth since 2023, as the company’s artificial-intelligence capital-spending plans were less aggressive than some had expected.

In South Korea, Samsung Electronics Co. rose after the company pledged to strengthen its position in the high-bandwidth memory chip market in response to shareholder criticism.

The Fed kept its benchmark on hold Wednesday as economists expected, and Chair Jerome Powell was measured in his assessment of how the President Donald Trump’s actions might shape the economy. Powell cited the potential for the impact of tariffs on inflation to be “transitory.”

Powell’s calibrated tone on recession risk – stating it was “not high” – soothed nerves among stock investors. The central bank’s move to trim growth assessments also added fuel to the bond rally, with traders and the Fed now aligned on the rate-cut outlook this year.

Following the decision, Trump said the Fed should cut rates, splitting with the US central bank as officials weigh the economic cost of his tariff push. He urged Powell to “do the right thing,” in a post on Truth Social.

Chinese banks held their benchmark lending rates for a fifth straight month in the absence of more monetary easing. Later Thursday, the Bank of England is forecast to leave interest rates unchanged, while the Swiss National Bank is tipped to cut them by 25 basis points, according to consensus forecasts.

Oil prices rose following a US government report that allayed concerns about near-term demand destruction, gaining for a second day. Gold fluctuated after hitting a fresh record.

Copper marched past the threshold of $10,000 a ton after weeks of global trade dislocation triggered by Trump’s push for tariffs on the crucial industrial metal.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.4% as of 3:45 p.m. Tokyo time

S&P/ASX 200 futures were little changed

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.9%

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.6%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0896

The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 148.27 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2377 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.4% to $85,687.57

Ether fell 1.2% to $2,009.87

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 4.24%

Japan’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 1.515%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.37%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6% to $67.58 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

