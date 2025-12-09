Stocks Rise Modestly as Fed Rate Caution Lingers: Markets Wrap

2 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks posted small gains while bond yields hovered near Monday’s highs as traders refrained from making big bets ahead of a Federal Reserve decision laden with risk.

S&P 500 futures eked out a 0.1% advance after the US benchmark halted a four-day rally. Rising bond yields have curbed risk appetite as traders grew wary about the pace of rate cuts beyond Wednesday’s Fed meeting.

Money markets now see barely two cuts in 2026 after a likely 25 basis-point reduction this week — a retreat from more optimistic forecasts in recent weeks. Traders have expected a more dovish Fed in response to a softening labor market. The 10-year Treasury yield rose one basis point to 4.18% on Tuesday after touching a two-month high in the previous session.

“Given all the tension in global bond markets at the moment, the meeting of the Fed could potentially add fuel to the fire,” said Vincent Juvyns, chief investment strategist at ING in Brussels. “Investors will also be watching very closely the results of Oracle and Broadcom. There’s a lot at stake this week.”

Europe’s Stoxx 600 advanced 0.2%, lifted by defense shares as German lawmakers moved to approve €52 billion in military procurement.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2% as of 8:29 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.5% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.6% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1646 The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 156.35 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.0681 per dollar The British pound was little changed at $1.3335 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.9% to $90,541.57 Ether fell 0.8% to $3,121.28 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.18% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.88% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 4.54% Commodities

Brent crude was little changed Spot gold fell 0.1% to $4,186.29 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.