Stocks Rise on Bets Inflation Won’t Derail Fed Cut: Markets Wrap

8 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street piled into bets the Federal Reserve will cut rates next week, with stocks rising on speculation that policy easing at a time when the economy is not in a recession will keep powering Corporate America.

Following a mild drop in the aftermath of weak jobs figures, the S&P 500 bounced. While upcoming data is projected to show progress on inflation has stalled, money markets continued to brace for almost three Fed reductions this year starting in September. Treasuries saw small gains, with the two-year yield remaining at the lowest since 2022. The dollar edged down.

Subscribe to the Stock Movers Podcast on Apple, Spotify and other Podcast Platforms.

“After last week’s tepid jobs numbers, it will likely take a major upside surprise from this week’s inflation data to derail a Fed rate cut next week,” said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley. “With rate cuts increasingly baked into forecasts, the market may be less inclined in the near term to shrug off additional signs of a slowing economy.”

This month could defy the usual seasonal weakness in equities. While the S&P 500 has fallen 1% on average during Septembers going back to 1971, it has gained 1.2% in the month when the US central bank was reducing borrowing costs and the economy was not contracting, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

To Mark Haefele at UBS Global Wealth Management, there’s little to prevent the Fed from cutting rates at this month’s meeting. And that would likely kick-start a run of 100 basis points in reductions over the next four meetings, from September to January, he said.

“Against this backdrop, we continue to recommend high-quality fixed income, where investors can lock in yields above those available on cash and benefit from potential capital gains if policy becomes more accommodative,” he said.

Historically, in the two years following the start of a non-recessionary rate-cutting cycle, the median S&P 500 has climbed as much as 50%, according to Jim Reid at Deutsche Bank AG. By contrast, returns are far more muted when cuts coincide with recessions.

“That helps explain why equities are generally welcoming the prospect of Fed easing after a nine-month pause,” he said. “Recession probabilities are still relatively low, but the latest labor market data injects a dose of caution given payroll growth has slowed to a crawl.”

The hope, Reid notes, is that these rate cuts will help pre-empt any downturn, keeping us on the soft-landing path.

“But as we’ve seen before, the motivation behind rate cuts matters, even if they’re generally supportive for risk assets,” Reid said.

Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson expects further gains in US equities even if moves turn more choppy in the near term. He reiterated that the US economy is transitioning to a so-called “early cycle” stage, which would support a “durable and broad” earnings recovery.

The record-breaking rally in US stocks is set to extend as laggards including small caps play catch-up amid a resilient economic outlook, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists led by David Kostin.

A weaker-than-expected jobs report last week stirred worries among investors that the central bank has waited too long to reduce borrowing costs. RBC Capital Markets strategist Lori Calvasina said the soft data was raising uncertainty in a stock market that’s “priced for perfection.”

“Aggressive rate cuts are coming,” said Dennis DeBusschere at 22V Research. “That might change if labor-market data firms over the coming quarters. A series of rate cuts to end 2025 and persistently easy financial conditions should be expected. The bar to change to rate cut expectations through year-end 2025 seems high. “

Assuming economic activity holds up, easy financial conditions are a support for markets, he said, adding that hisr S&P 500 fair value framework points to fair value at 7,000. The index is currently hovering near 6,500.

The government will release its latest consumer price index Thursday. Core CPI, a measure of underlying inflation excluding food and fuel, probably rose 0.3% in August for a second month, according to the Bloomberg survey median estimate.

Revision to Payrolls

Before that, the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday will issue its preliminary benchmark revision to payrolls for the year through March. The closely watched figure is expected to show another downward revision to March payrolls to suggest the labor market was softening well before the latest stretch of sluggish job growth.

Economists at Wells Fargo & Co., Comerica Bank and Pantheon Macroeconomics expect the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ preliminary benchmark revision on Tuesday to show the March payrolls count was almost 800,000 less than currently estimated — or about 67,000 a month on average. Nomura Securities, Bank of America Corp. and Royal Bank of Canada say the downgrade could even be closer to a million.

While a dated snapshot of job growth, a substantial downward revision would illustrate a labor market with far less steam last year and reinforce expectations for a series of Fedrate cuts.

Corporate Highlights:

SpaceX, the Elon Musk-backed company that owns the Starlink satellite network, agreed to acquire wireless spectrum from Charlie Ergen’s EchoStar Corp. for about $17 billion in cash and stock. Nasdaq Inc. is asking regulators to let investors trade tokenized versions of stocks on its exchange, a move that could mark the first big test of blockchain technology inside the core of America’s equity markets. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. agreed to buy FirstBank Holding Co. for about $4.1 billion to add $26.8 billion in assets and branches in Colorado and Arizona, as one of the nation’s top regional lenders adds to its coast-to-coast footprint. Robinhood Markets Inc. has been added to the S&P 500, marking a new phase for the retail trading platform that helped define the pandemic-era boom in individual investing. The company will join the benchmark in the latest quarterly rebalance, S&P Dow Jones Indices said Friday. AppLovin Corp. and Emcor Group Inc. will also be added to the index. The three companies will replace MarketAxess Holdings Inc., Caesars Entertainment Inc. and Enphase Energy Inc. prior to the start of trading on Sept. 22. Alphabet Inc.’s Google was sued by advertising exchange Pubmatic Inc., which is seeking billions of dollars over its claim that the search giant has illegally monopolized the ad technology market. Investors expecting Apple Inc.’s biggest product event of the year to serve as the next catalyst for its recently-revived stock might come away disappointed. Barring a surprise at Tuesday’s unveiling, Apple shares are seen to have little room for further gains after adding more than $450 billion in market value since the end of July BYD Co. is reinforcing its European expansion with new models and showrooms amid a bruising price war at home in China. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% as of 10 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.7% The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3% The MSCI World Index rose 0.3% Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 1% The Russell 2000 Index fell 0.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2% The euro rose 0.3% to $1.1753 The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.3546 The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 147.67 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.5% to $111,918.64 Ether rose 0.5% to $4,321.67 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.05% Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.64% Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.62% The yield on 2-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 3.48% The yield on 30-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 4.72% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $62.09 a barrel Spot gold rose 1.3% to $3,633.61 an ounce ©2025 Bloomberg L.P.