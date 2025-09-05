Stocks Rise on Rate-Cut Optimism Ahead of Payrolls: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks rose as optimism built that Friday’s jobs report will set the stage for the Federal Reserve to resume cutting interest rates this month.

Futures for the S&P 500 ticked 0.2% higher after a fresh all-time high. Nasdaq contracts advanced 0.5%. US Treasuries were little changed, with the two-year yield near the lowest in almost a year. The dollar headed for its weakest showing this week.

In premarket trading, Broadcom Inc. rallied more than 9% following its pact with OpenAI to create an artificial-intelligence chip. Tesla Inc. advanced 2% after the board proposed a potentially $1 trillion pay package for Elon Musk.

Investors are riding high ahead of today’s nonfarm payrolls report, with hopes it will strike the balance of a softer labor market that clears the way for policy easing without undercutting confidence in the economy. A bigger surprise in either direction could unsettle markets.

“Today’s release is unlikely to show the kind of pronounced weakness that would force the Fed to accelerate its easing plans,” wrote Max McKechnie, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management. “Instead, investors should focus on the unemployment rate and wage growth for a clearer sense of the Fed’s next steps.”

The run-up to today’s payrolls report has brought a raft of data signaling a slowdown in the labor market. Fed Chair Jerome Powell cautiously opened the door to a first rate cut for 2025 in his Jackson Hole speech, citing risks to the jobs backdrop even as inflation concerns persist.

August payrolls are projected to rise by roughly 75,000, extending a four-month streak of job growth below 100,000. The unemployment rate is seen climbing to 4.3%, the highest since 2021.

Money markets are almost fully pricing in a Fed quarter-point cut this month and see nearly five by July 2026.

JPMorgan Market Intelligence estimates a better than 90% chance that the S&P 500 will advance following the payrolls report. Although the data is unlikely to sway the September decision, a weaker-than-expected print could amplify calls for a 50 basis-point cut, the team led by Andrew Tyler noted earlier this week.

While softer numbers may briefly stoke recession fears, the bank notes that the real risk lies in a substantially stronger-than-expected report.

Some investors are approaching the release cautiously after recent revisions showed significantly weaker growth than previously reported. The downward adjustments, published with the July report, also led US President Donald Trump to dismiss the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, raising concerns about the integrity of data going forward. Stretched valuations also argue for restraint.

“We’re at a pivotal moment not only on growth and the labor market but also on inflation,” said Patrick Brenner, chief investment officer of multi-asset at Schroders Plc. “The market is priced for perfection and so we’re taking a wait-and-see approach by taking profits on our equity position.”

Corporate News:

Tesla Inc. proposed a new compensation agreement for Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk potentially valued at about $1 trillion, a massive package without precedent in corporate America. Lululemon Athletica Inc. fell as much as 18% in premarket trading after slashing its outlook as it struggles to meet high expectations and balance tariff expenses in a difficult consumer environment. Broadcom Inc. is helping OpenAI design and produce an artificial intelligence accelerator from 2026, getting into a lucrative sphere dominated by Nvidia Corp. Orsted A/S shareholders voted to support a crucial 60 billion Danish kroner ($9.4 billion) rights offering, just after the company issued a fresh profit warning on Friday. Samsung Electronics Co. unveiled a $650 version of its premium S25 smartphone and a pair of new tablets, the latest effort to roll out artificial intelligence features across its hardware lineup. Apple Inc.’s annual sales in India hit a record of nearly $9 billion in the last fiscal year, signaling growing consumer demand for its flagship devices as the company ramps up its retail footprint in the world’s most populous country. JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. are leading a roughly $38 billion debt package to fund data centers connected to Oracle Corp. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 7:02 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.5% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2% The MSCI World Index rose 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3% The euro rose 0.4% to $1.1691 The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.3479 The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 148.14 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.7% to $112,296.67 Ether rose 2.5% to $4,415.45 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.15% Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 2.71% Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.70% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.9% to $62.89 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.2% to $3,553.41 an ounce –With assistance from Michael Msika.

