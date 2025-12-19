Stocks Rise on Record $7.1 Trillion Options Day: Markets Wrap

7 minutes

(Bloomberg) — The last day of a busy week on Wall Street saw small gains for stocks as traders braced for a consumer sentiment reading and the expiration of a record pile of options that threatens to trigger sudden price swings. Bitcoin rallied. Bonds fell.

Wall Street faces a quarterly episode ominously known as triple witching — in which derivatives contracts tied to stocks, index options and futures mature — compelling traders en masse to roll over their existing positions or to start new ones.

This time around $7.1 trillion of notional open interest rolls off across the US options market, according to data compiled by Citigroup Inc.

“Does it matter for long-term investors? Absolutely not,” said Kenny Polcari at SlateStone Wealth. “Expect noise. Expect volume. Just don’t confuse either with something real or fundamentally meaningful. In the end, these moves are purely mechanical.”

Wall Street has been rattled in recent weeks by heightened volatility in the artificial-intelligence names that have powered the bull market while traders parsed the scope for further Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Fed Bank of New York President John Williams told CNBC there’s no urgency to further adjust rates, and recent employment and inflation data did little to change his outlook.

“The Federal Reserve is likely to maintain a disciplined wait-and-see stance on interest rate moves in the face of increasingly noisy data,” said Alexander Guiliano at Resonate Wealth Partners.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4%, while heading toward a second straight week of losses – the longest losing streak since June. Bitcoin rallied 3%.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.14%. The dollar wavered. The Bank of Japan raised rates to the highest in 30 years and signaled more hikes, but the yen weakened on disappointment that the messaging from the central bank wasn’t stronger.

Investors are pumping money into US stocks at a near-record pace as they position for lower borrowing costs, tariff reductions and tax cuts in 2026, according to Bank of America Corp.

US equities saw inflows of almost $78 billion in the week ended Dec. 17, the bank said in a note citing data from EPFR Global. That’s the biggest weekly inflow since a record $82.2 billion entered the market a year ago. Tech contributed to inflows for the first time in three weeks.

“There is still time for stocks to stage a Santa Claus rally, which historically comes during the final few trading days of the year,” said Guiliano at Resonate Wealth Partners.

Even though markets have been choppy for about six-weeks, the backdrop remains strong and the contraction in valuations is presenting opportunities for investors who don’t have enough stock exposure, he added.

“It’s important for investors to not waste time trying to time the AI bubble,” Guiliano said. “We are seeing a structural investment boom, but even with that, we urge investors to actually invest and not speculate.”

He recommends investors to focus on companies that can lead the way in building and enabling, while having the financial strength to pivot, make mistakes, and win the arms race anyway. Many of the big tech companies fit this mosaic, even though their valuations are elevated, he added.

Traders who spent most of December wondering if the typical year-end “Santa Claus rally” was ever going to kick in may finally be getting what they’ve been waiting for.

If history is any guide, stocks will keep pushing higher: Since 1928, the S&P 500 has risen 75% of the time in the last two weeks of December, rising 1.3% on average, data compiled by Citadel Securities show.

Corporate Highlights:

FedEx Corp. raised the low end of its profit outlook for the year and reported earnings for the most recent quarter that topped Wall Street estimates, helped by volume and pricing gains in the US. Nike Inc. warned that sales will decline this quarter amid persistent weakness in China and at its Converse brand. UnitedHealth Group Inc. released the first outside reviews of its business practices — reports it commissioned that describe its policies as “robust” while pointing to ongoing problems in areas that have faced scrutiny BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. agreed to buy Amicus Therapeutics Inc. for about $4.8 billion, helping the biotech company expand its portfolio of treatments for rare diseases. Coty Inc. has sold its remaining stake in Wella to KKR & Co. for $750 million in cash and rights to certain future proceeds. Ken Griffin’s Citadel is on track for its worst annual return since 2018 after wagers on natural gas — previously a major driver of the hedge fund’s profits — fizzled. DraftKings Inc. is releasing a new app on Friday that will allow customers in 38 states to trade contracts on sports and financial events through prediction markets. WH Smith Plc is under investigation by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority over the accounting error in its North American business that triggered a stock slump and the resignation of its chief executive officer. BBVA SA said it will carry out its largest share buyback ever as it seeks to draw a line under its failed bid for Banco Sabadell SA. A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S completed its first Red Sea transit in nearly two years, marking a tentative step toward restoring routes through the Suez Canal following years of conflict in the region. BHP Group Ltd.’s top boss said he’s moving on after the company’s aborted attempt to buy Anglo American Plc, preferring instead to focus on its copper projects and opportunities in Canada. TikTok’s long-delayed plan to separate from Chinese parent ByteDance Ltd. was put in motion Thursday when the video sharing sensation said it’s being bought by a group of buyers led by Oracle Corp. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% as of 9:31 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.6% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed The MSCI World Index rose 0.3% Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 0.4% The Russell 2000 Index rose 0.1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1733 The British pound was little changed at $1.3380 The Japanese yen fell 1.1% to 157.19 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.7% to $87,878.54 Ether rose 4.5% to $2,955.69 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.14% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 2.89% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.52% The yield on 2-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 3.49% The yield on 30-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.82% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $56.40 a barrel Spot gold was little changed ©2025 Bloomberg L.P.