Stocks Rise on Signs US Economy Is Holding Up: Markets Wrap

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(Bloomberg) — Wall Street traders lifted stocks as signs the world’s largest economy is in good shape despite elevated inflation bolstered bets that Corporate America’s earnings will keep powering ahead.

Economically sensitive areas of the market led gains, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average heading toward all-time highs. A rebound in chipmakers also buoyed sentiment after Micron Technology Inc.’s blowout outlook. About 400 shares in the S&P 500 rose, though the index traded off session highs as Apple Inc. led losses in megacaps. Brent oil erased all of its wartime gains after flows through the Strait of Hormuz ramped up.

US consumer spending accelerated in May even as prices rose at the fastest pace in more than three years, suggesting Americans are powering through the fallout from the Iran war. A separate report showed the US economy grew at an annualized 2.1% pace in the first quarter, faster than previously estimated.

While those figures will likely leave the Federal Reserve under pressure to keep interest rates elevated, the recent pullback in energy costs prices could help ease inflationary pressures in the months ahead. Those bets drove short-term Treasury yields lower.

“The worst of inflation and consumer angst may be mostly behind us,” said Brian Jacobsen at Annex Wealth Management. “As long as gasoline prices trend lower, inflation expectations will likely follow suit.”

Corporate Highlights:

Apple Inc. took the extreme measure of raising prices of Macs, iPads, home devices and the Vision Pro on Thursday, seeking to offset cost hikes caused by an unprecedented shortage of memory chips and storage. Qualcomm Inc. jumped after the chipmaker forecast annual sales of more than $15 billion from artificial-intelligence components in data centers by fiscal 2029. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. posted second-quarter earnings that missed analysts’ estimates as fees declined from a business overseen by its asset-management unit, which bet on the embattled auto-parts supplier First Brands Group. Darden Restaurants Inc.’s same-store sales at Olive Garden trailed expectations, raising questions about demand at the company’s largest chain and overshadowing better-than-expected earnings. Spices and seasonings maker McCormick & Co. reported second-quarter profit that beat estimates, buoyed by higher prices and a tariff refund, and reaffirmed its full-year guidance. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% as of 10:48 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.4% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.9% The MSCI World Index rose 0.5% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2% The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1381 The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.3201 The Japanese yen was little changed at 161.64 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.5% to $59,351.98 Ether fell 2.9% to $1,564.02 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.37% Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.85% Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.68% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $70.72 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.4% to $4,016.93 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.