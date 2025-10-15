Stocks Rise on Strong Earnings as Gold Tops $4,200: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Global stocks advanced as strong earnings reignited risk appetite in a market that’s been whipsawed for days by shifting trade-war fears. Gold surged above $4,200 an ounce.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 rose as LVMH jumped 14% on an unexpected return to growth, sparking a rally in luxury shares. ASML Holding NV gained after an orders beat. S&P 500 futures added 0.6%, while Asia’s benchmark headed for its biggest gain in since July.

The dollar fell against all major peers as bets on Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts grew and China stepped up support for the yuan. The People’s Bank of China set the reference rate at its strongest in almost a year, helping stem outflows and bolster confidence.

Gold, meanwhile, rose to a fresh record, boosted by US-China frictions and expectations for Fed easing. US Treasuries gained across the curve, with the yield on 10-year notes falling two basis points to 4.02%.

After Wall Street banks marked the unofficial start of earnings season on Tuesday, 71% of the 24 S&P 500 companies that have reported so far have beaten analyst forecasts, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence.

Bank of America Corp. and Morgan Stanley are due to publish results before Wednesday’s US open.

“Good results will definitely be a tailwind for the market to rally toward the end of the year,” said Emmanuel Makonga, European equity strategist at Barclays Plc.

Wednesday’s advance comes as markets have been pulled in different directions for days, caught between persistent US-China trade tensions and a still-favorable macro backdrop at a time when the Fed is cutting rates. The lack of data during the government shutdown has only added to the uncertainty, clouding the outlook for monetary policy.

Meanwhile, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer predicted that heightened tensions with China over export controls would ease, following talks between representatives of the two countries. Trump, too, sounded cautiously optimistic that a positive outcome could be reached.

“We have a fair relationship with China, and I think it’ll be fine. And if it’s not, that’s OK too,” Trump told reporters Tuesday at the White House. “We have a lot of punches being thrown, and we’ve been very successful.”

Corporate News:

Nscale, a data center developer focused on artificial intelligence, has agreed to build a site for Microsoft Corp. in Texas with a capacity of as much as 240 megawatts of power, according to a statement on Wednesday. Altice France head Arthur Dreyfuss says the company “immediately rejected” an offer from a Bouygues-led consortium for SFR, according to a message sent to employees. ASML Holding NV posted stronger-than-expected orders in the third quarter and said sales next year would be at least on par with 2025, as artificial intelligence fueled demand for its chip-making machines. LVMH sales unexpectedly returned to growth in the third quarter as shoppers splurged on Moët & Chandon Champagne and Dior perfumes, suggesting a persistent slump in luxury demand is easing. Apple Inc. is preparing to expand its manufacturing operations in Vietnam as part of a push into the smart home market and an ongoing effort to lessen its dependence on China. Stellantis NV will invest $13 billion in the US over the next four years, as it seeks to reinvigorate business in the critical market and curb the impact of tariffs. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.6% as of 10:10 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures rose 0.6% Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.9% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 2% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 1.9% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2% The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1630 The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 151.32 per dollar The offshore yuan rose 0.2% to 7.1283 per dollar The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.3338 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $113,144.37 Ether rose 1.5% to $4,181.96 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.01% Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.59% Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.55% Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.2% to $62.29 a barrel Spot gold rose 1.6% to $4,207.56 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from James Hirai and Sagarika Jaisinghani.

