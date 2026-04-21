Stocks Rise on Strong Earnings as Iran in Focus: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — A slew of strong corporate earnings lifted stocks, which also rose as oil dropped on hopes Iran will join talks with the US to end a war that has rattled markets, jeopardizing the outlook for global economic growth.

Following a brief pause in a monthly rally that’s already set to be the best since 2020, the S&P 500 hovered near its all-time highs. UnitedHealth Group Inc. jumped 9.5% on a solid forecast. Also bolstering sentiment was the announcement that Amazon.com Inc. is investing an additional $5 billion in Anthropic PBC and may inject $20 billion more over time. Brent fell below $95.

Peacemaking efforts have helped equity traders brush off concerns about the potential economic fallout from the Iran war amid corporate resilience. About 82% of the S&P 500 companies reporting first-quarter results have beaten analyst earnings estimates so far, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“After months of sideways action, US stocks have surged to record highs,” said Bret Kenwell at eToro. “Part of that reflects hopes for further de-escalation in the Middle East, but it may also signal growing optimism around earnings. If companies continue to deliver, it could reinforce investors’ confidence that this rally still has room to run.”

The US is waiting on whether Iran will take part in a second round of talks before a ceasefire expires on Wednesday. Three vessels — two cargo ships and a fuel tanker — appeared to have crossed the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday as US and Iranian blockades remained in place.

Meantime, Kevin Warsh, President Donald Trump’s nominee to chair the Federal Reserve, is appearing before the Senate Banking Committee for a confirmation hearing Tuesday.

On the economic front, US retail sales soared in March by the most in a year, boosted by a surge in gasoline station receipts and better-than-expected spending in other categories.

Corporate Highlights:

Apple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook will hand the reins to hardware boss John Ternus later this year, capping a 15-year tenure that turned the company into a business worth $4 trillion that spans watches, video streaming and financial services. General Electric Co.’s first-quarter profit beat Wall Street’s expectations as the jet-engine maker works to sidestep disruptions tied to the war in Iran. Halliburton Co. said it sees signs of a resurgence in oilfield activity in North America, comments that come after the Iran war upended the global crude market and pushed energy prices sharply higher. RTX Corp. raised its profit and sales forecasts for the year in a sign that robust air travel and growing demand for military hardware will provide a boost to the aerospace and defense manufacturer. 3M Co.’s sales growth was short of Wall Street’s expectations to start the year, a sign that economic turbulence is complicating the conglomerate’s turnaround plan. President Donald Trump said he would like to see a buyer emerge for Spirit Aviation Holdings Inc. and was open to the government coming to the aid of the airline, while opposing a merger between American Airlines Group Inc. and United Airlines Holdings Inc. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% as of 9:58 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7% The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.3% The MSCI World Index rose 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1767 The British pound was little changed at $1.3526 The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 159.08 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.5% to $75,930.63 Ether fell 1% to $2,314.26 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.27% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.97% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.85% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1% to $88.75 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.8% to $4,781.93 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.