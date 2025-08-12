Stocks Rise on Tech, China Tariff Truce Extension: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks rose as investor optimism grew after President Donald Trump signaled a willingness to let US companies resume some chip sales to China and extended a trade truce with Beijing.

A gauge of Asian shares advanced 0.6%, paring some of their earlier gains after China urged local firms not to use Nvidia’s Corp.’s H20 processors. Earlier, Trump said he’d be open to allowing Nvidia to sell a scaled-back version of its most advanced AI chip to China.

Asian technology shares rose Tuesday, led by gains in chipmakers such as Advantest Corp. Sentiment was lifted by Micron Technology Inc.’s outlook and signs of easing tensions at Intel Corp.

Japan’s Nikkei-225 index was the standout, gaining 2.4% to a record high as Softbank Group Corp. surged. The yen weakened for a third consecutive session while a gauge of the dollar declined 0.1%. Equity-index futures for Europe rose 0.5% while those for the US were flat, paring some of their gains after China’s directive.

Trump’s move on chip exports helped ease market concerns over escalating technology sanctions and potential supply-chain disruptions. Investors were also reassured by the extension of the tariff truce with China, which removed a key source of uncertainty ahead of US inflation data due later Tuesday.

“Asia as a whole has heaved a sigh of relief on fears of tightening sanctions that could cascade down the chips or electronics eco-system,” said Vishnu Varathan, head of macro research for Asia ex-Japan at Mizuho Bank Ltd. Markets are relieved “now that there are ways to still access or sell into China,” he said.

Meanwhile, China urged local companies to avoid using Nvidia’s H20 processors, particularly for government-related purposes, complicating the chipmaker’s attempts to recoup billions in lost China revenue as well as the Trump administration’s unprecedented push to turn those sales into a US government windfall.

On trade, Trump extended a pause of sky-high tariffs on Chinese goods through Nov. 10, stabilizing trade ties between the world’s two largest economies. The hike had been set for Tuesday.

“For now, the markets are pleased that progress is being made to extend the August 12 deadline, but this is by no means certain and no deal has been signed,” said Seb Mullins, Schroders’ head of multi-asset and fixed income in Australia. “The China trade deal is the most likely to flare up again, which will have the greatest impact on total US tariffs.”

Later Tuesday, attention will shift to inflation data, which is forecast to show American consumers saw a slight pickup in inflation as retailers gradually raised prices on a variety of items subject to higher import duties.

“The market’s reaction to any surprises in the numbers could be exaggerated — especially if a significantly hotter-than-expected CPI print leads traders to believe the Fed may not cut rates at its next meeting,” said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley.

The core consumer price index in the US, regarded as a measure of underlying inflation because it strips out volatile food and energy costs, will show a 0.3% increase for July, according to the median projection in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

Money markets show traders have priced in more than two rate reductions by December, with about a 90% probability of a quarter-point Fed cut next month. The latest jobs report also pointed to a sharp cooling in the labor market over the last few months. Policymakers left rates unchanged at the end of July.

Markets Live Strategist Garfield Reynolds says:

Global equities look nervous heading into Tuesday’s US CPI release, given the potential the data could disrupt expectations for Fed interest-rate cuts that have helped to prop up risk appetite in the US and beyond. Asian stocks may face a more perilous risk-reward set up given this local investor hesitance.

Meanwhile, the Fed’s two vice chairs, Michelle Bowman and Philip Jefferson, and Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan are under consideration to serve as chair of the central bank when the position opens next year, according to two administration officials. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will interview additional candidates in the coming weeks, said the officials.

Trump named EJ Antoni, chief economist of the conservative Heritage Foundation, to lead the Bureau of Labor Statistics after firing the former head of the agency earlier this month.

Elsewhere, in Australia, the central bank cut its key interest rate to 3.60% as estimated. Stocks extended their gains, reaching a record.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 2:16 p.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix rose 1.6% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.2% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was little changed The Shanghai Composite rose 0.5% Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.5% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1624 The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 148.32 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1931 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $118,834.97 Ether rose 1.3% to $4,300.3 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.28% Japan’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 1.485% Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.25% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $64.26 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.4% to $3,354.33 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

