Stocks Rise on Trade-Deal Hope as Bonds Halt Rally: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) — The record-breaking run in stocks gained fresh fuel after the US reached a trade agreement with Japan, with investors soon turning their attention to earnings from tech giants. Treasuries halted a five-day advance amid waning demand for haven assets.
Hopes for other trade deals before President Donald Trump’s Aug. 1 deadline gave fresh impetus to the equity market, with the S&P 500’s surge from April’s tariff-fueled meltdown approaching 30%. Big-tech strength will be on full display, with Alphabet Inc. and Tesla Inc. kicking off the group’s earnings season. The meme-stock revival saw GoPro Inc., Krispy Kreme Inc. and Beyond Meat Inc. all surging.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stopped short of saying the European Union can win the same sort of trade deal as Japan cut with President Donald Trump, highlighting that Tokyo’s success came thanks to an innovative financing arrangement.
The EU plans to quickly hit the US with 30% tariffs on some €100 billion ($117 billion) worth of goods in the event of no deal and if Trump carries through with his threat to impose that rate on most of the bloc’s exports after Aug. 1.
Corporate Highlights:
- Alphabet Inc. is expected to deliver a strong earnings report on Wednesday as the company reassures investors about its ability to compete and defend its search empire during the artificial intelligence.
- Tesla Inc.’s core car-making business is facing a deteriorating outlook, providing a major test of Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk’s ability to lift the stock price with his vision of a self-driving future.
- The electric-vehicle maker is expected to post the sharpest drop in revenues in more than a decade when it reports earnings on Wednesday, as demand for Tesla products dries up.
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- The S&P 500 rose 0.3% as of 9:31 a.m. New York time
- The Nasdaq 100 was little changed
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6%
- The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1%
- The MSCI World Index rose 0.6%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
- The euro fell 0.3% to $1.1721
- The British pound was little changed at $1.3530
- The Japanese yen was little changed at 146.60 per dollar
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin fell 1.4% to $118,060.05
- Ether fell 1.2% to $3,663.31
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.37%
- Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.61%
- Britain’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 4.62%
- The yield on 2-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 3.85%
- The yield on 30-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.94%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.5% to $64.99 a barrel
- Spot gold fell 0.6% to $3,409.90 an ounce
©2025 Bloomberg L.P.