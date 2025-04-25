Stocks Rise on Trade Talks, Fed Rate-Cut Hopes: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Global stocks advanced for a fourth consecutive day – on track for the best winning streak in more than two months – on signs of progress in trade negotiations and after Federal Reserve officials indicated they would be open to cutting rates earlier than anticipated.

Shares in South Korea gained more than 1% as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the US may reach an “agreement of understanding” on trade as soon as next week. The Nikkei-225 rose as much as 1.8% as the yen declined on positive comments from the US-Japan trade talks. A gauge of the dollar edged up while Treasuries held gains from Thursday.

Google parent Alphabet Inc. rose 4.9% in late trading after reporting revenue and profit that exceeded analysts’ estimates, sending futures contracts for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 up at least 0.5%.

Optimism the White House will clinch crucial trade deals with top economic partners is boosting risk appetite. Some steadiness is appearing in markets after they were roiled when President Donald Trump upended the global trading order by slapping century-high levies. The S&P 500 jumped Thursday to the highest since the day Trump announced his tariff offensive.

“Investors are feeling a little more chipper in Asia, taking their cue from the recovery in US markets,” said Frederic Neumann, chief Asia economist at HSBC Holdings Plc in Hong Kong. “At the end of the week, there are hopes that trade tensions may begin to thaw at the edges, with prospects for deals improving.”

On trade negotiations, Trump said his administration was talking with China on trade, while Beijing denied the existence of negotiations and demanded the US revoke all unilateral tariffs. Dozens of nations have appealed to Washington for relief from higher tariffs that have been suspended 90 days to provide time for talks.

“They had a meeting this morning,” Trump said Thursday about China. “It doesn’t matter who ‘they’ is. We may reveal it later, but they had meetings this morning, and we’ve been meeting with China.”

The US-South Korea discussions were “very successful,” according to Bessent. That follows the US making “significant progress” toward a bilateral trade deal with India.

Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato said specific currency levels or targets didn’t come up in his talks Thursday with Bessent, and the two sides agreed that foreign-exchange rates should be determined by the market. The yen fell to trade near 143 against the dollar.

“It provided some relief,” said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management. “The market expects US-China tariff policies to be eased through negotiations, making it easier to buy back semiconductor stocks after their decline.”

Japan also intends to push back against any US effort to bring it into an economic bloc aligned against China because of the importance of Tokyo’s trade ties with Beijing, according to current and former Japanese government officials.

Still, uncertainty over the Trump administration’s trade policy is making it difficult for the corporate world to forecast how the year will play out. Several analysts are souring on the profit outlook due to the risk of an economic slowdown, with the US benchmark’s earnings revisions breadth — or estimated upgrades versus downgrades — approaching downside extremes.

American Airlines Group Inc. withdrew its full-year earnings outlook, joining a growing number of companies hedging their bets on the broader economy. Southwest Airlines Co.’s chief said his industry is already in a recession. PepsiCo Inc. and Procter & Gamble Co. lowered their forecasts.

Also lifting the mood of the market was comments from two Fed officials about cutting interest rates.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller said he’d support rate cuts in the event aggressive tariff levels hurt the jobs market, speaking in an interview on Bloomberg Television. Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack told CNBC the central bank could move on rates as early as June if it has clear evidence of the economy’s direction.

“While the Fed has maintained a cautious approach to monetary easing, we believe it will be willing and able to respond to signs of economic weakness, especially rising layoffs,” said Ulrike Hoffmann-Burchardi, chief investment officer for global equities at UBS Global Wealth Management.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.4% as of 11 a.m. Tokyo time

Japan’s Topix rose 1.2%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.6%

The Shanghai Composite was little changed

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.6%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro fell 0.4% to $1.1343

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 142.97 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.1% to 7.2978 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.4% to $93,846.82

Ether rose 0.3% to $1,768.61

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.31%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $62.90 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

