Stocks Rise to Record, Precious Metals Advance: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — An index of global stocks climbed to a record, tracking gains on Wall Street, as data showing that the US economy expanded at its fastest pace in two years bolstered the outlook for corporate earnings.

MSCI’s All Country World Index advanced for a fifth day on Wednesday, taking gains this year to 21%. A gauge of Asian shares rose 0.2%, led by technology stocks after the S&P 500 Index closed at an all-time high Tuesday. Trading volumes remained relatively low ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Commodity gains were even larger, with gold climbing above $4,500 an ounce for the first time before paring its rally. Bullion’s haven appeal has been amplified recently by the US blockade of oil tankers linked to Venezuela. Platinum and silver both rose to records, while copper topped $12,000 a ton for the first time.

Risk appetite has been boosted toward year-end even as stronger-than-expected US growth data scaled back bets on near-term Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts. After earlier concerns over high valuations for tech stocks amid the artificial intelligence boom, traders are regaining confidence that companies will deliver solid earnings growth in 2026.

“If consumers remain resilient through the holiday and the fourth quarter, it should bode well for US GDP and corporate earnings,” said Bret Kenwell at eToro. “Earnings have continued to surprise to the upside. Bulls are hoping to see this trend continue in 2026.”

The US economy maintained momentum through the middle of the year as consumers powered ahead and the most punitive of President Donald Trump’s tariffs were rolled back. While the October-November US government shutdown is expected to weigh on fourth-quarter growth, economists expect a modest rebound in 2026.

Attention in Asia was also on the currencies market. The yuan extended its gains, edging closer to the key 7-per-dollar level, after the People’s Bank of China set a stronger fixing. The yen rose for a third day as traders remained on watch for signs of currency intervention following Tokyo’s warning against excessive moves.

The South Korean won jumped after authorities warned against excessive weakness in the currency. The increased rhetoric comes as the currency neared the psychologically important 1,500-per-dollar level — a threshold breached only during the global financial crisis and the Asian currency meltdown in 1997.

Also, India’s central bank announced fresh measures aimed at boosting banking liquidity with government bond purchases and foreign-exchange swaps aimed at supporting a weakening rupee, which has emerged as Asia’s worst-performing currency this year.

In other corners of the market, Treasuries edged up ahead of a seven-year note auction, while a Bloomberg gauge of the dollar fell for a third day.

The dollar is heading for its worst annual performance in eight years, and the options market is signaling that traders are preparing for more downside in the final sessions of 2025 and beyond.

The session after Christmas has historically been the most consistently positive day of the year for stocks, according to Bespoke Investment Group. In the 39 years since 1953 when the market was open Dec. 26, the S&P 500 has only declined six times.

“We’re set up for a Santa Claus rally,” Kieran Calder, UBP head of equity research, said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “The market is taking some of the data pretty positively.”

Meanwhile, Trump said he expects his Fed chair to lower rates if the market is doing well, the latest signal the president is eager for a nominee committed to borrowing cost cuts as he nears an announcement of his choice to replace Jerome Powell. Money markets see a less than 20% chance of a Fed reduction in January.

Elsewhere, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent backed the idea of reconsidering the Fed’s 2% inflation target once the US has sustainably brought price increases back down to that pace.

“The economy is demonstrating a Goldilocks scenario with above-potential US economic growth, and declining but elevated inflation and a less robust labor market,” said Eric Teal at Comerica Wealth Management. “The Fed will likely maintain a dovish bias, which will only increase with a new Fed Chair next year.”

Corporate Highlights:

Novo Nordisk A/S won approval to sell a pill version of its blockbuster obesity shot Wegovy in the US, a crucial step in its effort to defend its market share from rival Eli Lilly & Co. BP is nearing a sale of a majority stake in its Castrol lubricants business to the investment firm Stonepeak, a deal that values the entire division at $10 billion, including debt. Samsung Electronics Co.-owned Harman International is buying a key driver-assistance business from Germany’s ZF Group for €1.5 billion ($1.8 billion), as financial stress across Europe’s auto-supplier sector forces companies to rethink their portfolios. A federal judge said the Trump administration can move ahead with a $100,000 fee on new H-1B visa applications, providing a setback for US technology companies that rely on hiring skilled foreign workers. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 1:51 p.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix fell 0.5% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.4% The Shanghai Composite rose 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1% The euro was little changed at $1.1792 The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 155.84 per dollar The offshore yuan rose 0.1% to 7.0117 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.6% to $87,153.26 Ether fell 1.2% to $2,937.25 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.16% Japan’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 2.025% Australia’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 4.74% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.1% to $58.44 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.3% to $4,498.37 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Toby Alder, Abhishek Vishnoi and Robin Paxton.

