Stocks Rise With Traders Braced for CPI Volatility: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US equity futures gained with European stocks ahead of keenly awaited US inflation data that will help determine when the Federal Reserve finally pivots to monetary easing.

Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2% and 0.4% respectively. US Treasury yields were steady and a gauge of the dollar was flat. The advance in European equities was headed by basic resources and banks.

The options market is more concerned about a big S&P 500 move after the inflation report than it is about the Fed’s interest rate decision next week, according to Citigroup Inc. Traders are hedging for moves of 0.9% in either direction, the biggest implied shift ahead of a consumer price index report since April 2023.

“Today is another CPI day, we’ll have a lot of volatility around the data,” Claudia Panseri, UBS Global Wealth Management’s chief investment officer for France, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “What is important is the market has normalized expectations about interest rate cuts. We still expect inflation coming down, we still expect that the Fed cuts its rate in June.”

Headline CPI is likely to accelerate, while the core gauge should slow slightly, according to Bloomberg Economics. A monthly rate of below 0.4% would be seen as a positive catalyst, according to Panseri.

“Ultimately, we don’t expect the February CPI report to provide clear enough evidence of disinflation to boost the Fed’s confidence to cut rates,” Bloomberg economists Anna Wong and Stuart Paul wrote in a note. “However, they could have enough confidence as soon as May.”

Elsewhere, UK stocks outperformed and the British pound dropped after data showed an unexpected increase in the unemployment rate and a slowing in the pace of pay increases, tempering concerns at the Bank of England about inflationary forces. The benchmark FTSE 100 climbed 0.9% and gilt yields fell.

The yen weakened for the first time in six days after Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda pointed to some weakness in consumption of nondurable goods, while also signaling the central bank remains on track to end its negative-interest-rate policy. The BOJ makes it next policy decision on March 19.

Japan’s 10-year bond yield climbed to the highest level in three months following a Jiji report that said the BOJ will end negative interest rates at next week’s meeting if wage data comes out strong.

In commodities, oil edged higher as traders awaited OPEC’s monthly report and industry figures on US stockpiles. Gold eased from a record high. Bitcoin held just above $72,000 after surpassing that level for the first time on Monday.

Corporate Highlights:

Acadia Pharmaceuticals shares slump after the biopharmaceutical company said it does not intend to conduct any more trials for pimavanserin after a Phase 3 study in schizophrenia failed to meet its primary endpoint.

Oracle shares rose after the infrastructure-software company reported third-quarter results that beat expectations and said “demand for our Gen2 AI infrastructure substantially exceeds supply.”

Porsche AG flagged weaker returns this year with a record four new model launches weighing on sales and profit. Operating margin is set to come in between 15% to 17%, weaker than analyst expectations and below the company’s mid-term goals.

Key events this week:

UK Financial Policy Committee quarterly meeting, attended by Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, Tuesday

EU finance ministers meet in Brussels, Tuesday

ECB Governing Council Member Robert Holzmann, Tuesday

US CPI, Tuesday

Eurozone industrial production, Wednesday

ECB Governing Council member Yannis Stournaras speaks, Wednesday

Volkswagen, Adidas earnings, Wednesday

US PPI, retail sales, initial jobless claims, business inventories, Thursday

China property prices, Friday

Japan’s largest union federation announces results of annual wage negotiations, just ahead of Bank of Japan policy meeting, Friday

Bank of England issues inflation survey, Friday

US industrial production, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Empire Manufacturing, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 6:35 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.4%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3%

The MSCI World index rose 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0932

The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.2795

The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 147.43 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $71,794.6

Ether fell 0.8% to $4,002.59

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.09%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 2.29%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 3.91%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6% to $78.37 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $2,177 an ounce

