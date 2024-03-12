Stocks Rise With Traders Hedging Post-CPI Moves: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — European stocks and US equity futures gained ahead of keenly awaited US inflation data that will help determine when the Federal Reserve finally pivots to monetary easing.

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4%, headed by energy, basic resources and banks. Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2% and 0.5% respectively. US Treasury yields were steady and a gauge of the dollar was flat.

The options market is more concerned about a big S&P 500 move after the inflation report than it is about the Fed’s interest rate decision next week, according to Citigroup Inc. Traders are hedging for moves of 0.9% in either direction, the biggest implied shift ahead of a consumer price index report since April 2023.

“Today is another CPI day, we’ll have a lot of volatility around the data,” Claudia Panseri, UBS Global Wealth Management’s chief investment officer for France. “What is important is the market has normalized expectations about interest rate cuts. We still expect inflation coming down, we still expect that the Fed cuts its rate in June.”

Headline CPI is likely to accelerate, while the core gauge should slow slightly, according to Bloomberg Economics. A monthly rate of below 0.4% would be seen as a positive catalyst, according to Panseri.

“Ultimately, we don’t expect the February CPI report to provide clear enough evidence of disinflation to boost the Fed’s confidence to cut rates,” Bloomberg economists Anna Wong and Stuart Paul wrote in a note. “However, they could have enough confidence as soon as May.”

Elsewhere, UK stocks outperformed and the British pound dropped after data showed an unexpected increase in the unemployment rate and a slowing in the pace of pay increases, tempering concerns at the Bank of England about inflationary forces. The benchmark FTSE 100 climbed 0.9% and gilt yields fell.

The yen weakened for the first time in six days after Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda pointed to some weakness in consumption of nondurable goods, while also signaling the central bank remains on track to end its negative-interest-rate policy. The BOJ makes it next policy decision on March 19.

Japan’s 10-year bond yield climbed to the highest level in three months following a Jiji report that said the BOJ will end negative interest rates at next week’s meeting if wage data comes out strong.

In commodities, oil edged higher as traders awaited OPEC’s monthly report and industry figures on US stockpiles. Gold eased from a record high. Bitcoin held just above $72,000 after surpassing that level for the first time on Monday.

Key events this week:

UK Financial Policy Committee quarterly meeting, attended by Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, Tuesday

EU finance ministers meet in Brussels, Tuesday

ECB Governing Council Member Robert Holzmann, Tuesday

US CPI, Tuesday

Eurozone industrial production, Wednesday

ECB Governing Council member Yannis Stournaras speaks, Wednesday

Volkswagen, Adidas earnings, Wednesday

US PPI, retail sales, initial jobless claims, business inventories, Thursday

China property prices, Friday

Japan’s largest union federation announces results of annual wage negotiations, just ahead of Bank of Japan policy meeting, Friday

Bank of England issues inflation survey, Friday

US industrial production, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Empire Manufacturing, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4% as of 9:37 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.5%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.3%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.9%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0931

The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 147.36 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1761 per dollar

The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.2790

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $71,944.88

Ether fell 0.7% to $4,004.91

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.09%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 2.29%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 3.95%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.5% to $82.59 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $2,178.54 an ounce

